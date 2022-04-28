PRESS RELEASE: T. Rowe Price Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEWS RELEASE

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

BALTIMORE (April 28, 2022) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported its results for the first quarter of 2022.

▪Quarter end assets under management of $1.55 trillion

▪Net client outflows of $5.3 billion

▪Net revenues of $1.9 billion

▪Diluted earnings per common share of $2.41

▪Adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share of $2.62

▪Solid investment performance over longer time horizons

Financial Highlights

Three months ended (in millions, except per-share data) 3/31/2022(1) 3/31/2021 % change 12/31/2021 % change U.S. GAAP basis Investment advisory fees $ 1,662.1 $ 1,687.8 (1.5)% $ 1,809.7 (8.2)% Net revenues $ 1,863.0 $ 1,826.8 2.0 % $ 1,961.7 (5.0)% Operating expenses $ 985.6 $ 933.6 5.6 % $ 1,099.2 (10.3)% Net operating income $ 877.4 $ 893.2 (1.8)% $ 862.5 1.7 % Non-operating income (loss)(2) $ (198.5) $ 102.1 n/m $ 50.1 n/m Net income attributable to T. Rowe Price $ 567.9 $ 749.4 (24.2)% $ 740.6 (23.3)% Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.41 $ 3.17 (24.0)% $ 3.18 (24.2)% Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 229.8 230.0 (.1)% 226.9 1.3 % Adjusted non-GAAP basis(3) Operating expenses $ 1,039.1 $ 909.2 14.3 % $ 1,042.1 (.3)% Net operating income $ 838.0 $ 918.9 (8.8)% $ 920.9 (9.0)% Non-operating income (loss)(1) $ (23.8) $ 13.7 n/m $ .2 n/m Net income attributable to T. Rowe Price $ 616.9 $ 712.0 (13.4)% $ 736.7 (16.3)% Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.62 $ 3.01 (13.0)% $ 3.17 (17.4)% Assets under Management(in billions) Average assets under management(4) $ 1,559.9 $ 1,508.8 3.4 % $ 1,652.8 (5.6)% Ending assets under management $ 1,551.8 $ 1,518.0 2.2 % $ 1,687.8 (8.1)%

(1)The firm's Q1 2022 operating results include the results of OHA following their acquisition on December 29, 2021.

(2)The percentage change in non-operating income is not meaningful (n/m).

(3)Adjusts the GAAP basis for the impact of consolidated T. Rowe Price investment products, the impact of market movements on the supplemental savings plan liability and related economic hedges, investment income related to certain other investments, certain nonrecurring charges and gains, and acquisition-related amortization and costs, if any. The firm believes the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and meaningful information to investors about its core operating results.See the reconciliation to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(4)Average assets under management for the 2021 periods and ending assets under management for 3/31/2021 do not include the impact of the acquired fee-basis assets under management related to the OHA acquisition that closed on December 29, 2021.

Management Commentary

Rob Sharps, chief executive officer and president, commented, "The S&P 500 Index suffered its worst quarterly loss since the start of the pandemic, while the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index recorded its steepest decline since late 1980. The major global developed market equityindexes fell more than 10% from recent highs, but a March rally pulled the broad S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P MidCap 400 Index out of correction territory.Fears that the Fed was 'behind the curve' and would have to act aggressively to curb inflation weighed heavily on sentiment throughout the quarter. Investors also worried about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, just as omicron cases eased, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions introduced new threats to global economic growth and added to inflationary pressures.

"Against the backdrop of these volatile markets, net revenues were $1.9 billion, up 2.0% from Q1 2021. Diluted GAAP EPS was $2.41, and diluted non-GAAP EPS was $2.62. Our strong financial position allowed us to raise our quarterly dividend by 11% and repurchase 2.1 million shares during the first quarter. Our quarterly dividend has increased every year since our IPO in 1986.

"Although recent performance for some investment strategies is below our high standards, we are confident that our disciplined approach and our talented investment professionals leveraging deep and insightful researchwill deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over time.

"Inflows of $6.7 billion to multi-asset, $5.3 billion to fixed income, and $0.8 billion to alternative products only partially offset the $18.1 billion of outflows from our equity strategies, resulting in net outflows of $5.3 billion for the quarter. Equity redemptions were concentrated in U.S. large-cap and global equity products as we continue to see adverse flow trends - particularly on our large book of growth-oriented strategies.

"We remain focused on our priorities, including expanding our investment capabilities, broadening our distribution reach, supporting our associates, and delivering attractive returns for our stockholders over the long term. Highlights from Q1 include:

•We were honored to be named Refinitiv Lipper's 2022 Best Overall Large U.S. Fund Management Group. The award recognizes above-average risk-adjusted performance across bond, equity, and mixed-asset product lineups combined.

•We broke ground on the construction of our new global headquarters in Baltimore's Harbor Point. Set to open in 2024, the design of the new buildings will support our collaborative culture with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

•For the sixth consecutive year, we received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, an annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equity.

•We were pleased to again be ranked 14thon Barron's annual list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S.

•We worked with our new partners from Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) to deliver for existing clients and begin laying the foundation to reach new ones. Our distribution teams established a thoughtful operating model to offer clients seamless service, and we made good progress on aligning key legal and financial processes. We also began work on the opportunity to leverage the best of both organizations to bring excellent private credit investment expertise to the broader market, and we are excited about the path ahead.

"As we started our 85thanniversary year, we were pleased in late February to welcome most of our associates back to our offices in our new hybrid work format, and we have seen the steady return of travel in most regions. These opportunities for more in-person collaboration will allow us to make deeper connections with each other, our clients, and our portfolio companies, while continuing to provide flexibility for associates."

Assets Under Management

During Q1 2022, assets under management (AUM) decreased $136.0 billion to $1.55 trillion. Market depreciation, net of distributions not reinvested, of $130.7 billion and net cash outflows of $5.3 billion reduced the firm's AUM during Q1 2022. Clients transferred $4.1 billion in net assets from the U.S. mutual funds to collective investment trusts and other investment products, of which $3.3 billion transferred into the retirement date trusts. The components of the change in assets under management, by vehicle and asset class, are shown in the tables below.

Three months ended 3/31/2022

Collective

Subadvised investment

funds and trusts and other

(in billions)

U.S. mutual funds

separate investment accounts productsTotal

Assets under management at beginning of period

$

871.4

$

437.1

$

379.3

$

1,687.8

Net cash flows before client transfers

(5.7)

(4.5)

Client transfers

(4.1)

-

4.9 4.1

(5.3)

-

Net cash flows after client transfers Net market depreciation and losses Net distributions not reinvested Change during the period

(9.8)

(4.5)

9.0 (5.3)

(71.8)

(34.6)

(23.9) (130.3)

(.4)

-

(82.0)

(39.1)

- (14.9)

Assets under management at March 31, 2022

$

789.4

$

398.0

$

364.4

$

(.4) (136.0) 1,551.8

(in billions)

EquityThree months ended 3/31/2022 Fixed income, including money market Multi-asset(1)Alternatives(2)Total

Assets under management at beginning of period

$

992.7

$

175.7

$

477.7

$

41.7

$

1,687.8

Net cash flows

Net market depreciation and losses(3)Change during the period

(18.1) (96.6) (114.7)

5.3 (5.8) (.5)

6.7 (28.0) (21.3)

.8

(5.3)

(.3) (130.7)

.5 (136.0)

Assets under management at March 31, 2022

$

878.0

$

175.2

$

456.4

$

42.2

$

1,551.8

(1)

The underlying AUM of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented in this category and not reported in the equity and fixed income columns.

(2)The alternatives asset class includes strategies authorized to invest more than 50% of its holdings in private credit, leveraged loans, mezzanine, real assets/CRE, structured products, stressed / distressed, non-investment grade CLOs, special situations, or have absolute return as its investment objective. Generally, only those strategies with longer than daily liquidity are included.

(3)Includes distributions reinvested and not reinvested.

AUM in the firm's target date retirement products, which are reported as part of the multi-asset column in the table above, were $375.2 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $391.1 billion at December 31, 2021. These portfolios experienced net cash inflows of $7.3 billion for Q1 2022.

Investors domiciled outside the United States accounted for 9.7% of the firm's assets under management at March 31, 2022 and 9.9% at December 31, 2021.

The firm provides participant accounting and plan administration for defined contribution retirement plans that invest in the firm's U.S. mutual funds and collective investment trusts, as well as funds managed outside of the firm's complex. As of March 31, 2022, the firm's assets under administration were $256 billion, of which $153 billion are assets we manage.

In recent years, the firm began offering non-discretionary advisory services through model delivery and multi-asset solutions for providers to implement. The firm records the revenue earned on these services in administrative fees. The assets under advisement in these portfolios, predominantly in the United States, were $8 billion at

March 31, 2022.

Financial Results

Net revenuesearned in Q1 2022 were nearly $1.9 billion, an increase of 2.0% from Q1 2021. Average assets under management in Q1 2022 were $1.56 trillion, an increase of 3.4% from Q1 2021. The firm voluntarily waived money market advisory fees in Q1 2022 of $9.2 million, compared with $15.0 million in Q1 2021, to continue to maintain positive yields for investors. The firm anticipates that waivers will continue to decline in Q2 2022 and are expected to cease by the end of the second quarter.

▪Investment advisory revenues earned in Q1 2022 from the firm's U.S. mutual funds were $976.5 million, a decrease of 7.0% from Q1 2021. Average assets under management in these funds decreased 2.0% to $798.0 billion in Q1 2022 from Q1 2021.

▪Investment advisory revenues earned in Q1 2022 from subadvised funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts and other investment products were $685.6 million, an increase of 7.5% from Q1 2021. Average assets under management for these products increased 9.7% to $761.9 billion in Q1 2022 from Q1 2021. A portion of the increase in these advisory revenues and related average assets under management is due to the acquisition of OHA at the end of 2021.

▪The investment advisory fee annualized effective fee rate of 43.2 basis points in Q1 2022 was down from 43.4 basis points earned in Q4 2021 and 45.4 basis points earned in Q1 2021. In comparison to Q1 2021, the annualized effective fee rate was primarily impacted by the July 2021 target date fee reductions and an asset mix shift to lower fee vehicles and asset classes within the complex over the last twelve months. These reductions were partially offset by the higher than average effective fee rate earned on the firm's alternative asset class. Over time, the firm's effective fee rate can be impacted by market or cash flow related shifts among asset and share classes, price changes in existing products, and asset level changes in products with tiered-fee structures.

▪Administrative, distribution, and servicing fees in Q1 2022 were $156.5 million, an increase of 12.6% from Q1 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to higher transfer agent servicing activities provided to the T. Rowe Price mutual funds, partially offset by lower 12b-1 fees on the U.S. mutual funds.

▪Capital allocation-based income in Q1 2022 was $44.4 million. This represents $57.6 million of the carried interest the firm earns from investments in affiliated private investment funds, partially offset by $13.2 million in non-cash amortization associated with the difference in the closing date fair value and carrying value of investments acquired as part of the OHA acquisition.

Operating expensesin Q1 2022 were $985.6 million, an increase of 5.6% compared to Q1 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the firm's operating expenses in Q1 2022 were $1,039.1 million, a 14.3% increase over Q1 2021. The firm's non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the impact of the supplemental savings plan, consolidated sponsored products, the remeasurement of the contingent consideration liability, amortization of certain acquisition-related assets, and other acquisition-related costs.

About half of the increase in the firm's non-GAAP operating expenses from Q1 2021 is due to the inclusion of OHA's operating expenses in Q1 2022 following the acquisition at the end of 2021. OHA's operating expenses primarily impact compensation expense; technology, occupancy, and facility costs; and general, administrative and other costs. The remaining increase is primarily attributable to higher costs for technology development and core operations provided by FIS since August 2021 for the firm's full-service recordkeeping offering and higher costs related to the ongoing investment in the firm's technology capabilities.