PRESS RELEASE: T. Rowe Price: Market Setbacks Don't Need to Set Back Retirement Plans

T. ROWE PRICE: MARKET SETBACKS DON'T NEED TO SET BACK RETIREMENT PLANS

Midyear evaluation of current market volatility, inflation, and lower expected returns do not warrant a change in retirement savings strategies for most workers

BALTIMORE, September 28, 2022 - T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, today published a midyear research updateto its 2022 U.S. Retirement Market Outlook evaluating the firm's retirement savings guidance in light of current market volatility and lower expected market returns.

Key Highlights:

Current market volatility and lower expected returns do not warrant a change in the firm's suggested retirement saving strategies for most workers, and investors should resist the urge to react to market events in the short term.

However, older workers, especially those close to retirement, will have less time to recoup lower returns and may need to make up that ground by increasing their savings.

In general, 401(k) participants have been staying the course. During the first half of 2022, over 95% have not made any investment exchanges, and less than 1% of workers fully invested in target date funds made any investment changes.

The research paper was authored by Judith Ward, CFP®, Thought Leadership Director, and Sudipto Banerjee, Ph.D., Vice President, Retirement Thought Leadership.

"We continue to suggest that workers save at least 15%, including any employer contribution, of their annual salary for retirement," says Ward. "This is a rule of thumb. In practice, the suggested savings rate will vary from person to person, usually increasing for people with higher incomes. For those close to retirement but unable to meet- their retirement savings benchmarks, they might consider delaying retirement for a year or two, taking part time work in retirement, or making spending adjustments."

The research update also evaluated T. Rowe Price's recordkeeping data to determine whether retirement savers actually changed course during the first half of the year.

"For most of the first half of 2022, average 401(k) contribution rates stayed relatively stable," says Banerjee. "More recently, however, the average contribution has trended slightly downward, suggesting workers may be reducing contributions to cope with inflation. If high inflation persists and the downward trend in 401(k) contribution rates is prolonged, it could become problematic because retirement savings might fall."

In response to these findings, Ward and Banerjee suggest that employers can help workers stay on the right path with saving for retirement through higher plan-level adoption of target date products, communicating risks to workers of trying to time the market, providing access to emergency savings vehicles, and providing access to retirement income tools, products and services. Ward and Banerjee also offer the following guidance to individual investors on how they can adapt to current market turmoil: