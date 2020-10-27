PRESS RELEASE: T. Rowe Price Reports on Its Commitment to Sustainabililty

NEWS RELEASE

T. ROWE PRICE REPORTS ON ITS COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

The Sustainability Report highlights the firm's progress on economic, social, and environmental sustainability programs

BALTIMORE: October 27, 2020

NEWS

Rowe Price has released its first Sustainability Report

The firm's inaugural Sustainability Report includes its first SASB disclosures and its second time aligning to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as part of its efforts to provide meaningful insights and disclosures to stakeholders.

"At T. Rowe Price, we believe each of us can have an impact-in our actions and in our words," says Bill Stromberg, president and CEO of T. Rowe Price. "We will continue to speak up for what is right and to do our part to move all of us forward.

"This year has been a time of significant change. While the change has come with significant disruption, we are at what we hope is an inflection point-with a global focus on ending the coronavirus pandemic and addressing the pervasive racial inequity and injustice Black and Latinx people continue to face today. The last several months have demonstrated the power of a shared commitment: Governments, corporate citizens, communities-when working together-can have tremendous impact. It's this belief that guides our sustainability work. I am heartened by the progress we have made, but I know we have much to do."

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

RESPONDING TO COVID-19

The report details how the firm's business continuity planning and strong client relationships have helped it successfully navigate turbulent times and the extra steps taken to support its clients, associates, and communities.

Almost overnight, 97% of the firm's global workforce switched to full-time telework in March 2020. In a global workforce survey conducted a month later, 88% of associates were satisfied with the way the firm responded to their needs and 82% felt the firm was taking a genuine interest in their well-being.

ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY