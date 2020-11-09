Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T. Rowe Price Group Inc.    TROW

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.

(TROW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: T. Rowe Price's Sebastien Page Offers Asset Allocation Insights In New Book

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 09:32am EST

NEWS RELEASE

T. ROWE PRICE'S SÉBASTIEN PAGE OFFERS ASSET ALLOCATION INSIGHTS IN NEW BOOK

"Beyond Diversification: What Every Investor Needs to Know About Asset Allocation" offers a framework for helping investors pursue better investment outcomes.

BALTIMORE, November 9, 2020 - T. Rowe Price announced today that Sébastien Page, head of the firm's Multi-Asset Division, has authored a new book on asset allocation titled "Beyond Diversification: What Every Investor Needs to Know About Asset Allocation". The book is to be published tomorrow, November 10, 2020, by McGraw-Hill.

"Beyond Diversification" draws on Sébastien's 22 years of experience in investment research, analysis from more than 200 academic articles, insights from several of his colleagues at T. Rowe Price, and practical lessons passed down by his father, a renowned finance professor.

"Sébastien is an original thinker with an insatiable intellectual curiosity," said Rob Sharps, head of Investments and group chief investment officer at T. Rowe Price. "As an expert on multi-asset investing,

his work is grounded in a durable, rigorous process of investment research and thoughtful, disciplined analysis. Investors and financial advisors would be well served to hear what he has to say on asset

allocation, which has such a significant impact on investment results."

According to Sébastien, "Asset allocation is one of the most important decisions an investor can make

that will determine whether they meet their investing goals. The pursuit of delivering better outcomes for investors is one of my greatest passions and what first brought me to the field of investment management. It is also what has inspired me to focus on multi-assetinvesting-which I believe is a cornerstone of successful investing-and to write this book."

In "Beyond Diversification," Sébastien shares how he learned to become a better investor along with his three pillars of successful asset allocation: return forecasting, risk forecasting, and portfolio construction. Among its many topics, the book discusses how correlations among asset classes tend to behave in extreme markets, how low interest rates have rendered the benefits of investing in bonds too small to have a meaningful impact on retirement savings by themselves, and how investors' goals and risk tolerances should guide their stock/bond mix.

Proceeds from sales of the book will be donated to the T. Rowe Price Foundation, which is committed to supporting long-term community impact in youth empowerment, creativity and innovation, and advancing comprehensive approaches to hunger, poverty, and homelessness alleviation in Baltimore and around the globe.

BACKGROUND ON SÉBASTIEN PAGE, CFA

Sébastien Page is head of Global Multi-Asset at T. Rowe Price, overseeing a team of investment professionals dedicated to actively managing a broad set of multi-asset portfolios representing more than $348 billion in assets*, including the firm's target date franchise. He is a member of the Asset Allocation Committee, which is responsible for tactical investment decisions across asset allocation portfolios. He is also a member of the Management Committee of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

*As of June 30, 2020. The combined multi-asset portfolios managedby T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and its investment advisory affiliates.

Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Sébastien was an executive vice president at PIMCO where he led a team focused on research and development of multi-asset solutions. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2010, he was a senior managing director at State Street Global Markets.

Sébastien has coauthored award-winning research papers for The Journal of Portfolio Management in 2003, 2010, and 2011 and the Financial Analyst Journal in 2010 and 2014. In addition to "Beyond

Diversification", he is also the coauthor of the book "Factor Investing and Asset Allocation", published by

the CFA Institute Research Foundation® in 2016). Sébastien is a member of the editorial board of the Financial Analysts Journal. Also, he is a member of the Research Committee of the Institute for Quantitative Research in Finance (Q Group).

He regularly appears in the financial media, including Bloomberg TV and CNBC. Sébastien earned a master of science degree in finance and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Sherbrooke University in Quebec. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Follow him on LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/in/sebastien-page.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is an independent global asset management company with $1.31 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The organization is focused on delivering investment excellence and retirement services for institutional and individual investors. Our strategic investing approach, driven by independent thinking and guided by rigorous research, helps clients feel confident in pursuing financial goals. troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

CONTACT T. ROWE PRICE, PUBLIC RELATIONS

Laura Parsons 443-472-2281Laura.Parsons@troweprice.com

Bill Weeks

914-762-2858 Bill.Weeks@troweprice.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 14:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.
09:32aPRESS RELEASE : T. Rowe Price's Sebastien Page Offers Asset Allocation Insights ..
PU
09:01aT ROWE PRICE : Sébastien Page Offers Asset Allocation Insights In New Book
PR
11/04ANALYSIS : Wall Street cheers U.S. election removing major tax-hike threat
RE
11/03NEWS : Morningstar Awards 2020 Interview with Jerome Clark
PU
10/29T ROWE PRICE : PRICE T ROWE GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
10/29Ant IPO Promises $8 Billion Gain for Elite Group of Foreign Investors --Updat..
DJ
10/29T. ROWE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29JACK MA : Ant IPO Promises $8 Billion Gain for Elite Group of Foreign Investors
DJ
10/29T ROWE PRICE : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
PR
10/28S&P financials index may be bruised but not without bright spots
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 088 M - -
Net income 2020 2 109 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 30 283 M 30 283 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,53x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 7 635
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 144,27 $
Last Close Price 133,74 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Joseph Stromberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Céline Dufétel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Nigel K. Faulkner Head-Global Technology
Robert F. MacLellan Independent Director
Mary K. Bush Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.77%30 283
BLACKROCK, INC.30.28%99 879
UBS GROUP AG-3.97%46 872
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-30.32%31 077
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.33%21 955
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.1.92%20 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group