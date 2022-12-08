Stocks, crude rise on hope of revived China demand

*
Easing of COVID curbs seen boosting global demand
Copper rises after Goldman predict record highs
U.S. yields rise as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil
prices rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its
anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and
curb inflation.
China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow
its economic growth to pick up pace, state media CCTV quoted
Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
Wall Street rose, lifted by a rally in U.S.-listed shares of
Chinese companies, while copper climbed on hopes of increased
demand from China, its biggest consumer. Goldman Sachs predicted
prices for the metal could hit a record high of $11,000 a tonne
in a year.
"The realization that China is going to be back on-line and
producing product will help bring down inflation and that’s a
good thing. If inflation can come down, the Fed can step aside
and pause," Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at
Inverness Counsel in New York, said.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose more than 3% and the yuan
traded near a 3-month high, though economists warned that
any economic boost could take time to emerge and the relaxation
in curbs could temporarily depress demand as infections surge.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.63%, while on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial
Average rose 0.52%, the S&P 500 gained 0.69% and
the Nasdaq Composite added 1.04%.
Crude prices seesawed a bit on expectations a key
Canada-to-U.S. pipeline will return to service after a leak and
put a hefty supply of oil back into the market at a time
economic slowdowns around the world have lessened energy demand.
U.S. crude recently rose 0.5% to $72.37 per barrel
and Brent was at $77.15, down 0.03% on the day.
The dollar edged lower against the euro as investors weighed
the possibility that the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy
could spark a recession. The euro rose 0.38% to $1.0545.
Treasury yields were higher as investors awaited reports
next week on inflation and the Fed's policy-setting meeting.
Global bond yields, which move inversely to their price, have
tumbled in recent weeks on expectations slower growth or
recessions will slow the rise in rates.
The U.S. consumer price index on Dec. 13 could be pivotal in
setting longer-term expectations for the Fed's monetary policy.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.9
basis points to 3.487%, while Germany's 10-year bond yield
rose to 1.835%.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Harry
Robertson; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Angus MacSwan and Andrew
Heavens)