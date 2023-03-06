Advanced search
T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES KELLY SHEN AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

03/06/2023 | 11:01am EST
BALTIMORE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services, is pleased to announce Kelly Shen as its new chief data officer.

"We are excited to work with Kelly to enhance our data capabilities and unlock new business value," said Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Johnson. "She has a proven track record in optimizing the use of data, analytics, and technology to enable business growth and product innovation and will be an incredible resource for the T. Rowe Price team."

As chief data officer, Shen sets and operationalizes T. Rowe Price's strategy to leverage data as an asset. She ensures that the firm delivers timely, accurate, and reliable data to the workforce to enable analytics, reporting, and insights to drive business. Additionally, Shen will be leading the establishment of a centralized data team to serve and facilitate the firm's data needs.

Shen has over 25 years as an experienced data and analytics leader. Most recently, Shen served as senior managing director and chief technology and data officer at CPP Investments, Canada's largest pension plan, where she led technology, data, cybersecurity, and innovation efforts.

Shen earned her M.B.A. from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business and her B.S. from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE 

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a recognized global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts its clients' interests first. Investors rely on T. Rowe Price for its active management approach and its broad range of equity, fixed income, retirement, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages USD$1.35 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023 and serves millions of clients globally. T. Rowe Price can be found on Facebook, InstagramLinkedInTwitter, and YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-announces-kelly-shen-as-chief-data-officer-301763472.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
