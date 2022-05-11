Log in
    TROW   US74144T1088

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.

(TROW)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
122.90 USD   +0.38%
08:31aT. rowe price group reports preliminary month-end assets under management for april 2022
PR
05/10Redwood Materials aims to start anode copper foil production by end of 2022 -CEO
RE
05/10T. Rowe Price Group Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.20 a Share, Payable June 29 to Shareholders as of June 15
MT
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR APRIL 2022

05/11/2022 | 08:31am EDT
BALTIMORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.42 trillion as of April 30, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.7 billion in April 2022 and $5.8 billion for the year-to-date period ended April 30, 2022. These client transfers include $0.6 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during April and the year-to-date period.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2022, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


4/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$            435


$            489


$            554

 Fixed income, including money market


81


84


85

 Multi-asset(b)


202


217


232



718


790


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity


345


389


439

 Fixed income, including money market


91


91


90

 Multi-asset(b)


224


240


246

 Alternatives


42


42


42



702


762


817

Total assets under management


$         1,420


$         1,552


$          1,688

Target date retirement products


$            351


$            375


$            391



(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.



Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


4/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets


$            579


$            647


$            724

 Fixed income, including money market


139


143


147



718


790


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity and blended assets


518


577


632

 Fixed income, including money market


142


143


143

 Alternatives


42


42


42



702


762


817

Total assets under management


$          1,420


$          1,552


$          1,688



(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-april-2022-301544867.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
