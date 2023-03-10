Advanced search
03/06T. rowe price announces kelly shen as chief data officer
PR
03/06T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Appoints Kelly Shen as New Chief Data Officer
CI
03/06Price T Rowe Group Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR FEBRUARY 2023

03/10/2023 | 08:31am EST
BALTIMORE, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of February 28, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for February 2023 were $5.9 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2023, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios of $0.2 billion in February 2023, and $1.3 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2023, all of which were transfers to the target date retirement trusts.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


2/28/2023


1/31/2023


12/31/2022

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$            379


$            391


$            370

 Fixed income, including money market


74


75


74

 Multi-asset


191


196


184



644


662


628

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity


301


313


294

 Fixed income, including money market


95


96


93

 Multi-asset


230


234


216

 Alternatives


44


44


44



670


687


647

Total assets under management


$         1,314


$         1,349


$         1,275








Target date retirement products


$            351


$            358


$            334

 

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

 

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-february-2023-301768705.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
