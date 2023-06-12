Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TROW   US74144T1088

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.

(TROW)
  Report
06/09/2023
114.47 USD   +0.53%
08:31aT. rowe price group reports preliminary month-end assets under management for may 2023
PR
06/11WALL ST WEEK AHEAD-Investors rethink recession plays, boosting U.S. stock market laggards
RE
06/09WALL ST WEEK AHEAD-Investors rethink recession plays, boosting U.S. stock market laggards
RE
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MAY 2023

06/12/2023 | 08:31am EDT
BALTIMORE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of May 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for May 2023 were $9.6 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)

(in billions)


5/31/2023


4/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022










 Equity


$            697


$           699


$            695


$            664

 Fixed income, including money market


170


171


171


167

 Multi-asset


434


438


432


400

 Alternatives


45


45


44


44

Total assets under management


$         1,346


$        1,353


$         1,342


$         1,275


Target date retirement products


$            363


$           366


$            361


$            334


(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

 

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


