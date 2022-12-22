Advanced search
12:49pT. rowe price publishes tips for retirement savers at year-end
PR
06:48aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Lower as Activity Winds Down
DJ
06:45aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Mixed Following U.S. Rally
DJ
T. ROWE PRICE PUBLISHES TIPS FOR RETIREMENT SAVERS AT YEAR-END

12/22/2022 | 12:49pm EST
BALTIMORE, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management organization and a leader in retirement, has published expert tips for year-end financial planning for retirement savers. The approaching new year is an opportunity for all investors to review financial plans and refocus financial goals.

Some key considerations include:

  • Financial advice can be a meaningful source of guidance and support for investors. Research from T. Rowe Price shows certain aspects of advice—including advice that goes beyond investment selection—may be particularly valuable.
  • The most fundamental steps toward financial wellness includes establishing a budget, managing cash flow and debt, building an emergency savings, and putting some automation in place with savings.
  • Investors can't control the market but they can control how they react to it. Making impulsive investment decisions amid a market downturn is never a recipe for success. Planning ahead, being patient, and considering smaller adjustments along the way can help keep retirement goals on track.

"The end of the year is the perfect time for retirement savers to revisit their financial plans," said Roger Young, CFP®, thought leadership director at T. Rowe Price. "Getting your finances in order today can set you up for a successful retirement in the future."

"Juggling competing financial priorities can be a challenge for any investor," said Judith Ward, CFP®, thought leadership director at T. Rowe Price. "Fortunately, taking a few basic but important steps can help retirement savers get on the right track with their financial goals."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is an independent global asset management company with $1.34 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2022. The firm is focused on delivering investment excellence and retirement services for institutional, intermediary, and individual investors. Our strategic investing approach, driven by independent thinking and guided by rigorous research, helps clients feel confident in pursuing financial goals. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-publishes-tips-for-retirement-savers-at-year-end-301709243.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
