  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TROW   US74144T1088

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.

(TROW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 10:41:12 am EDT
129.32 USD   +0.55%
T. ROWE PRICE RANKS #1 IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AMONG INVESTORS SEEKING GUIDANCE IN J.D. POWER 2022 U.S. SELF-DIRECTED INVESTOR SATISFACTION STUDY

05/04/2022 | 10:01am EDT
BALTIMORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services, announced today it has been ranked the highest in customer satisfaction according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study.

The U.S. Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study measures self-directed investors' satisfaction with their investment firm based on performance in seven factors, of which T. Rowe Price ranked the highest in all seven factors. In order of importance, these factors include: trust, digital channels, the ability to manage wealth how and when wanted (convenience), products and services, value for fees, people, and problem resolution. T. Rowe Price scored 768 on a scale of 1,000, which is 60 points above the segment average.

"This is a meaningful recognition for T. Rowe Price and our associates given our passion for providing the best possible service to our clients," said Phil Korenman, head of Individual Investors at T. Rowe Price. "This survey evaluates the attributes most important to investors, confirming our client-centric model is being well received."

The study is based on responses from 4,888 investors who make all their investment decisions without the counsel of a full-service dedicated financial advisor and was fielded from November 2021 through January 2022. For more information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

ABOUT J.D. POWER
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (ai) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is an independent global asset management company with $1.55 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm is focused on delivering investment excellence and retirement services for institutional, intermediary, and individual investors. Our strategic investing approach, driven by independent thinking and guided by rigorous research, helps clients feel confident in pursuing financial goals. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-ranks-1-in-customer-satisfaction-among-investors-seeking-guidance-in-jd-power-2022-us-self-directed-investor-satisfaction-study-301539645.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
