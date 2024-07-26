Income taxes

The firm's GAAP effective tax rate for Q2 2024 and Q2 2023 was 24.8%. These quarterly rates were the result of an overall year-to-date rate of 24.1% for 2024 and 26.7% for 2023. The following reconciles the statutory federal income tax rate to the firm's effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Six months ended 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Statutory U.S. federal income tax rate 21.0 % 21.0 % State income taxes for current year, net of federal income tax benefits(1) 2.7 2.9 Net (income) losses attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests(2) (0.4) (0.3) Net excess tax losses (benefits) from stock-based compensation plans activity (0.3) (0.3) Valuation allowances 0.5 3.6 Other items 0.6 (0.2) Effective income tax rate 24.1 % 26.7 %

State income tax benefits are reflected in the total benefits for net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests and stock-based compensation plans activity. Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest represents the portion of earnings held in the firm's consolidated investment products, which are not taxable to the firm despite being included in pre-tax income.

The firm's non-GAAP effective tax rate for Q2 2024 was 24.6%, compared with 25.8% for Q2 2023. The quarterly rates were the result of an overall year-to-date rate of 24.3% for 2024 and 27.9% for 2023. The decrease in the firm's effective tax rate is primarily due to lower valuation allowances recognized in 2024. In 2023, valuation allowances were recognized against cumulative UK-based deferred tax assets.

The firm estimates that its effective tax rate for the full year 2024 will be in the range of 23.5% to 26.5% on a U.S. GAAP basis, and 23.5% to 25.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

Other Matters

The financial results presented in this release are unaudited. The firm expects that it will file its Form 10-Q Quarterly Report for the second quarter of 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later today. The Form 10- Q will include additional information on the firm's unaudited financial results at June 30, 2024.

Certain statements in this earnings release may represent "forward-looking information," including information relating to anticipated changes in revenues, our operations, expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flows and capital expenditures, industry or market conditions, amount or composition of assets under management, regulatory developments, changes in our effective fee rate, demand for and pricing of our products, new products and services, effective tax rates, net income and earnings per common share, future transactions, our strategic initiatives, general economic conditions, dividends, stock repurchases, and other market conditions. For a discussion concerning risks and other factors that could affect future results, see the firm's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

