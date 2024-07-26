Q2 2024

Earnings Release

Supplement

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

July 26, 2024

A copy of this presentation, which includes additional information, is available at investors.troweprice.com. Data as of June 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted.

All figures are USD, unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights

Key Metric

Q2 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

AUM and Flows

Net Flows

($20.0B)

($8.0B)

($3.7B)

Assets Under Management (AUM)1

$1.40T

$1.54T

$1.57T

Average AUM

$1.36T

$1.48T

$1.53T

Investment Advisory Annualized Effective Fee Rate

42.3bps

42.1bps

41.6bps

GAAP Basis

Net Revenues

$1,610.2M

$1,750.2M

$1,733.3M

Operating Expenses

$1,076.7M

$1,163.6M

$1,168.6M

Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share (EPS)

$2.06

$2.49

$2.11

Non-GAAP Basis

Adjusted Operating Expenses2

$1,026.2M

$1,071.4M

$1,105.8M

Adjusted EPS2

$2.02

$2.38

$2.26

Dividends

Dividend per share

$1.22

$1.24

$1.24

The financial results presented in this earnings release supplement are unaudited.

  • Firmwide AUM includes assets managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and its investment advisory affiliates.
  • For the reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) expenses and EPS, see the current earnings release.

Investment Performance Overview

% of Funds/

U.S. Funds Outperforming Morningstar

U.S. Funds Outperforming Morningstar Passive

Composites Outperforming

Composites

Median1,2

Peer Median1,3

Benchmarks4

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

Equity

61%

59%

57%

69%

58%

49%

51%

53%

61%

32%

48%

66%

Fixed Income

56%

53%

54%

66%

64%

55%

53%

58%

61%

36%

53%

65%

Multi-Asset

84%

47%

69%

76%

92%

49%

74%

58%

NA

NA

NA

NA

All Funds

68%

54%

60%

70%

72%

50%

58%

56%

61%

34%

50%

66%

% of AUM

U.S. Funds Outperforming Morningstar

U.S. Funds Outperforming Morningstar Passive

Composites Outperforming

Median1,2

Peer Median1,3

Benchmarks4

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

1 year

3 years

5 years

10 years

Equity

74%

50%

54%

82%

72%

41%

31%

50%

62%

39%

42%

63%

Fixed Income

69%

70%

61%

82%

83%

68%

68%

70%

53%

23%

41%

47%

Multi-Asset

93%

56%

90%

93%

96%

59%

95%

94%

NA

NA

NA

NA

All Funds

78%

53%

63%

85%

78%

46%

49%

62%

61%

36%

41%

60%

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

The investment performance reflects that of the T. Rowe Price-sponsored mutual funds, ETFs and composites.

  • Source: © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please see page 15 for more information.
  • Primary share class only. Excludes T. Rowe Price passive funds and fund categories not ranked by Morningstar.
  • Primary share class only. Excludes T. Rowe Price passive funds, ETFs and institutional funds that are a clone of a retail fund. Funds are measured against the most appropriate strategy benchmark used for portfolio manager evaluation, which may not always be the regulatory benchmark.
    4 Net returns for composites are calculated using the highest applicable separate account fee schedule and compared to official GIPS composite primary benchmark. Excludes money market composites.

Assets Under Management

U.S. $ billions

$1,688

$1,569

$1,471$1,445

AUM

$692

$747

Ending

$763

$811

$482

$577

$489

$391

$1,207

$991 $962

$1,275

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

June

2024

Market

+92.3

+60.4

-6.6

+70.1

+127.6

+50.7

+14.7

+50.5

+166.3

-42.0

+231.3

+256.9

+198.9

-351.4

+251.7

+136.3

Change

($B)

Net Flows

+22.7

+30.3

+14.1

+17.2

-12.0

+3.7

+1.6

-2.8

+14.0

+13.2

+13.2

+5.6

-28.5

-61.7

-81.8

-11.7

($B)

Firmwide AUM includes assets managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and its investment advisory affiliates.

OHA's fee-basis AUM of $46.9B acquired on December 29, 2021, is reflected in 2021 ending AUM. All periods after 2021 reflect the related activity. Other acquisition of AUM is detailed in our quarterly releases and 10Qs. Distributions, net of reinvestments, are included in the market change figure. Manager-driven distributions related to our alternative products by year: 2022: $2.6B, 2023: $2.6B, YTD: $2.1B

Assets Under Management and Net Flows

U.S. $ billions

Asset Class

Assets Under Management

$48 $50

Client Type

Assets Under Management

Geography

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management

As of June 30, 2024

Retirement assets are 67% of AUM

Alts

Multi-Asset

Fixed Income

Equity

$45 $47 $48

$453 $441 $483

$169 $169 $170

$732 $690 $744

$521 $529

$171 $180

$803 $810

$772

$752

$810

$866

$894

Inst.

Retail

$627

$595

$635

$676

$675

$125

$124

$131

$135

APAC,

$124

EMEA,

Canada

U.S.

$1,275

$1,223

$1,321

$1,412

$1,434

U.S. defined contribution AUM of

$688B

Target date AUM of $453B

Alternative AUM includes private

markets ($19B), CLOs ($19B),

and liquid strategies ($12B)

$11.3B in unfunded capital

Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

commitments compared to $11.6B at

December 31, 2023.

Net Flows

Net Flows

Net Flows

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Equity

Inst.

U.S.

$ (19.5)

$

(19.7)

$

(22.7)

$

(12.8)

$ (14.9)

$ (12.2)

$

(4.0)

$ (14.4)

$ (0.5)

$ 7.6

$ (18.9)

$ (19.6)

$ (17.8)

$ (5.9)

$ (5.2)

FI

(1.9)

1.0

(6.0)

0.2

7.8

Retail

(7.8)

(13.4)

(13.9)

(7.5)

(11.3)

APAC,

MA

EMEA,

(1.1)

2.2

(10.5)

(2.1)

1.5

1.6

0.4

-

5.5

1.6

Canada

Alts

(0.2)

0.9

0.4

(0.9)

1.8

Firmwide AUM includes assets managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and its investment advisory affiliates. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Institutional includes defined contribution assets, including those through intermediaries and our full-service recordkeeping business. Retail includes our direct-marketed business and financial intermediaries.

Net Flows

Q2 2024

  • Outflows largely concentrated in US equity strategies
  • Alternative flows are net of $1.1B in manager-driven distributions
  • Target date retirement inflows of $3.7B in Q2 2024.

Firmwide flows by quarter ($B)

Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24

(20.0) (17.4) (28.3) (8.0) (3.7)

Quarterly Net Revenues

U.S. $ millions

Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023

$123.1 / 7.6%

$154.8

$6.9

$1,733.3

$1,610.2

($24.0)

($14.6)

Q2 2023

Investment

CABI

CABI

Admin &

Q2 2024

Advisory Fees

(Amortization/Impairment)

Distribution

Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024

($16.9) / (1.0)%

$1,750.2

$31.6

$1,733.3

($32.5)

($14.5)

($1.5)

Q1 2024

Investment

CABI

CABI

Admin &

Q2 2024

Advisory Fees

(Amortization/Impairment)

Distribution

Capital allocation-based income (CABI)

  • Investment advisory fees represent about 90% of net revenue in the periods presented
  • Q2 2024 investment advisory revenue was $1,585.6M
  • CABI was $27M in Q2 2024 compared to $51M in Q2 2023

Quarterly Adjusted Operating Expenses

U.S. $ millions

Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023

$79.6 / 7.8%

$44.8

$19.9

$10.4

$6.2

$10.2

$1,105.8

$1,026.2

($7.2)

($4.7)

Q2 2023 Compensation

CABI

Distribution Ad/Promo

Product &

Tech, Occ, & G&A&Other

Q2 2024

& Related Compensation & Servicing

Recordkeeping

Facility

Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024

$34.4 / 3.2%

$1,071.4

$6.5

$5.8

$8.0

$11.0

$15.1

$1,105.8

($10.0)

($2.0)

Q1 2024 Compensation

CABI

Distribution Ad/Promo

Product &

Tech, Occ, & G&A&Other

Q2 2024

& Related Compensation & Servicing

Recordkeeping

Facility

For the reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) expenses, see the current earnings release.

Capital allocation-based income (CABI) compensation represents the portion of CABI (carried interest) that is passed through to certain associates as compensation.

Basis for Operating

Expense Guidance

U.S. $ millions

Six months ended

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

Change (%)

Adjusted

$2,177.2

$2,048.7

6.3%

Operating

Expenses

Adjusted CABI

(27.0)

(24.3)

n/m

Compensation

Adjusted

Operating

$2,150.2

$2,024.4

6.2%

Expenses,

ex CABI

Compensation

Quarterly Operating Income and Net Income

U.S. $ millions, (except EPS)

Operating Income

U.S.

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

GAAP

Operating

$533.5

$581.3

$387.2

$586.6

$564.7

Income

Operating

33.1%

34.8%

23.6%

33.5%

32.6%

Margin1

37.5%

39.3%

37.2%

Adjusted

36.8%

Operating

30.4%

$692.4

Margin1

$635.9

$654.9

$596.6

$502.7

Adjusted

Operating

Income

Net Income

U.S.

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

GAAP

Net Income

$476.4

$453.2

$437.6

$573.8

$483.4

Diluted

$2.06

$1.97

$1.90

$2.49

$2.11

EPS

Adjusted

$2.38

$2.26

EPS

$2.17

$2.02

$1.72

$499.5

$548.5

$519.7

$466.5

$394.7

Adjusted

Net Income

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

  • Operating margin is equal to operating income divided by net revenues; adjusted operating margin is equal to adjusted operating income divided by adjusted net revenues. See the GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) operating income and operating margin reconciliation on page 13.
    For the reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income and EPS, see the current earnings release.

Capital Management

U.S. $ millions

Capital Returned to Stockholders

Cash and Investments1

Data through 6/30/2024

$396

112

-

284

$1,530

-

401

1,129

$5,427

-

2,129

3,299

Q2 2023

Q4 2023

Q2 2024

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$2,249.7

$2,066.6

$2,714.9

Share

Repurchases

Discretionary Investments

484.8

463.7

469.7

Cash and Discretionary Investments

$2,734.5

$2,530.3

$3,184.6

Redeemable Seed Capital

$1,182.2

$1,370.9

$1,338.6

Dividends

Investments Used to Hedge the

$820.3

$894.6

$943.3

Supplemental Savings Plan Liability

Q2 2024

Last 12 months

Last 36 months

  • Cash and investments includes our cash and investments in T. Rowe Price products. This display does not include the non-controllable interest of our seed investments, which we normally consolidate due to our ownership. Capital returned to stockholders numbers may not add up due to rounding.

