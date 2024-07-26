Q2 2024
Earnings Release
Supplement
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
July 26, 2024
A copy of this presentation, which includes additional information, is available at investors.troweprice.com. Data as of June 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted.
All figures are USD, unless otherwise noted.
Financial Highlights
Key Metric
Q2 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
AUM and Flows
Net Flows
($20.0B)
($8.0B)
($3.7B)
Assets Under Management (AUM)1
$1.40T
$1.54T
$1.57T
Average AUM
$1.36T
$1.48T
$1.53T
Investment Advisory Annualized Effective Fee Rate
42.3bps
42.1bps
41.6bps
GAAP Basis
Net Revenues
$1,610.2M
$1,750.2M
$1,733.3M
Operating Expenses
$1,076.7M
$1,163.6M
$1,168.6M
Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share (EPS)
$2.06
$2.49
$2.11
Non-GAAP Basis
Adjusted Operating Expenses2
$1,026.2M
$1,071.4M
$1,105.8M
Adjusted EPS2
$2.02
$2.38
$2.26
Dividends
Dividend per share
$1.22
$1.24
$1.24
The financial results presented in this earnings release supplement are unaudited.
- Firmwide AUM includes assets managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and its investment advisory affiliates.
- For the reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) expenses and EPS, see the current earnings release.
T. R O W E P R I C E
3
Investment Performance Overview
% of Funds/
U.S. Funds Outperforming Morningstar
U.S. Funds Outperforming Morningstar Passive
Composites Outperforming
Composites
Median1,2
Peer Median1,3
Benchmarks4
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
Equity
61%
59%
57%
69%
58%
49%
51%
53%
61%
32%
48%
66%
Fixed Income
56%
53%
54%
66%
64%
55%
53%
58%
61%
36%
53%
65%
Multi-Asset
84%
47%
69%
76%
92%
49%
74%
58%
NA
NA
NA
NA
All Funds
68%
54%
60%
70%
72%
50%
58%
56%
61%
34%
50%
66%
% of AUM
U.S. Funds Outperforming Morningstar
U.S. Funds Outperforming Morningstar Passive
Composites Outperforming
Median1,2
Peer Median1,3
Benchmarks4
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
1 year
3 years
5 years
10 years
Equity
74%
50%
54%
82%
72%
41%
31%
50%
62%
39%
42%
63%
Fixed Income
69%
70%
61%
82%
83%
68%
68%
70%
53%
23%
41%
47%
Multi-Asset
93%
56%
90%
93%
96%
59%
95%
94%
NA
NA
NA
NA
All Funds
78%
53%
63%
85%
78%
46%
49%
62%
61%
36%
41%
60%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
The investment performance reflects that of the T. Rowe Price-sponsored mutual funds, ETFs and composites.
- Source: © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please see page 15 for more information.
- Primary share class only. Excludes T. Rowe Price passive funds and fund categories not ranked by Morningstar.
-
Primary share class only. Excludes T. Rowe Price passive funds, ETFs and institutional funds that are a clone of a retail fund. Funds are measured against the most appropriate strategy benchmark used for portfolio manager evaluation, which may not always be the regulatory benchmark.
4 Net returns for composites are calculated using the highest applicable separate account fee schedule and compared to official GIPS composite primary benchmark. Excludes money market composites.
T. R O W E P R I C E
4
Assets Under Management
U.S. $ billions
$1,688
$1,569
$1,471$1,445
AUM
$692
$747
Ending
$763
$811
$482
$577
$489
$391
$1,207
$991 $962
$1,275
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
June
2024
Market
+92.3
+60.4
-6.6
+70.1
+127.6
+50.7
+14.7
+50.5
+166.3
-42.0
+231.3
+256.9
+198.9
-351.4
+251.7
+136.3
Change
($B)
Net Flows
+22.7
+30.3
+14.1
+17.2
-12.0
+3.7
+1.6
-2.8
+14.0
+13.2
+13.2
+5.6
-28.5
-61.7
-81.8
-11.7
($B)
Firmwide AUM includes assets managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and its investment advisory affiliates.
OHA's fee-basis AUM of $46.9B acquired on December 29, 2021, is reflected in 2021 ending AUM. All periods after 2021 reflect the related activity. Other acquisition of AUM is detailed in our quarterly releases and 10Qs. Distributions, net of reinvestments, are included in the market change figure. Manager-driven distributions related to our alternative products by year: 2022: $2.6B, 2023: $2.6B, YTD: $2.1B
T. R O W E P R I C E
5
Assets Under Management and Net Flows
U.S. $ billions
Asset Class
Assets Under Management
$48 $50
Client Type
Assets Under Management
Geography
Assets Under Management
Assets Under Management
As of June 30, 2024
▪ Retirement assets are 67% of AUM
Alts
Multi-Asset
Fixed Income
Equity
$45 $47 $48
$453 $441 $483
$169 $169 $170
$732 $690 $744
$521 $529
$171 $180
$803 $810
$772
$752
$810
$866
$894
Inst.
Retail
$627
$595
$635
$676
$675
$125
$124
$131
$135
APAC,
$124
EMEA,
Canada
U.S.
$1,275
$1,223
$1,321
$1,412
$1,434
▪ U.S. defined contribution AUM of
$688B
▪ Target date AUM of $453B
▪ Alternative AUM includes private
markets ($19B), CLOs ($19B),
and liquid strategies ($12B)
▪ $11.3B in unfunded capital
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
commitments compared to $11.6B at
December 31, 2023.
Net Flows
Net Flows
Net Flows
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Equity
Inst.
U.S.
$ (19.5)
$
(19.7)
$
(22.7)
$
(12.8)
$ (14.9)
$ (12.2)
$
(4.0)
$ (14.4)
$ (0.5)
$ 7.6
$ (18.9)
$ (19.6)
$ (17.8)
$ (5.9)
$ (5.2)
FI
(1.9)
1.0
(6.0)
0.2
7.8
Retail
(7.8)
(13.4)
(13.9)
(7.5)
(11.3)
APAC,
MA
EMEA,
(1.1)
2.2
(10.5)
(2.1)
1.5
1.6
0.4
-
5.5
1.6
Canada
Alts
(0.2)
0.9
0.4
(0.9)
1.8
Firmwide AUM includes assets managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and its investment advisory affiliates. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
Institutional includes defined contribution assets, including those through intermediaries and our full-service recordkeeping business. Retail includes our direct-marketed business and financial intermediaries.
Net Flows
Q2 2024
- Outflows largely concentrated in US equity strategies
- Alternative flows are net of $1.1B in manager-driven distributions
- Target date retirement inflows of $3.7B in Q2 2024.
Firmwide flows by quarter ($B)
Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
(20.0) (17.4) (28.3) (8.0) (3.7)
T. R O W E P R I C E
Quarterly Net Revenues
U.S. $ millions
Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023
$123.1 / 7.6%
$154.8
$6.9
$1,733.3
$1,610.2
($24.0)
($14.6)
Q2 2023
Investment
CABI
CABI
Admin &
Q2 2024
Advisory Fees
(Amortization/Impairment)
Distribution
Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024
($16.9) / (1.0)%
$1,750.2
$31.6
$1,733.3
($32.5)
($14.5)
($1.5)
Q1 2024
Investment
CABI
CABI
Admin &
Q2 2024
Advisory Fees
(Amortization/Impairment)
Distribution
Capital allocation-based income (CABI)
- Investment advisory fees represent about 90% of net revenue in the periods presented
- Q2 2024 investment advisory revenue was $1,585.6M
- CABI was $27M in Q2 2024 compared to $51M in Q2 2023
T. R O W E P R I C E
Quarterly Adjusted Operating Expenses
U.S. $ millions
Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023
$79.6 / 7.8%
$44.8
$19.9
$10.4
$6.2
$10.2
$1,105.8
$1,026.2
($7.2)
($4.7)
Q2 2023 Compensation
CABI
Distribution Ad/Promo
Product &
Tech, Occ, & G&A&Other
Q2 2024
& Related Compensation & Servicing
Recordkeeping
Facility
Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024
$34.4 / 3.2%
$1,071.4
$6.5
$5.8
$8.0
$11.0
$15.1
$1,105.8
($10.0)
($2.0)
Q1 2024 Compensation
CABI
Distribution Ad/Promo
Product &
Tech, Occ, & G&A&Other
Q2 2024
& Related Compensation & Servicing
Recordkeeping
Facility
For the reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) expenses, see the current earnings release.
Capital allocation-based income (CABI) compensation represents the portion of CABI (carried interest) that is passed through to certain associates as compensation.
Basis for Operating
Expense Guidance
U.S. $ millions
Six months ended
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Change (%)
Adjusted
$2,177.2
$2,048.7
6.3%
Operating
Expenses
Adjusted CABI
(27.0)
(24.3)
n/m
Compensation
Adjusted
Operating
$2,150.2
$2,024.4
6.2%
Expenses,
ex CABI
Compensation
T. R O W E P R I C E
Quarterly Operating Income and Net Income
U.S. $ millions, (except EPS)
Operating Income
U.S.
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
GAAP
Operating
$533.5
$581.3
$387.2
$586.6
$564.7
Income
Operating
33.1%
34.8%
23.6%
33.5%
32.6%
Margin1
37.5%
39.3%
37.2%
Adjusted
36.8%
Operating
30.4%
$692.4
Margin1
$635.9
$654.9
$596.6
$502.7
Adjusted
Operating
Income
Net Income
U.S.
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
GAAP
Net Income
$476.4
$453.2
$437.6
$573.8
$483.4
Diluted
$2.06
$1.97
$1.90
$2.49
$2.11
EPS
Adjusted
$2.38
$2.26
EPS
$2.17
$2.02
$1.72
$499.5
$548.5
$519.7
$466.5
$394.7
Adjusted
Net Income
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
- Operating margin is equal to operating income divided by net revenues; adjusted operating margin is equal to adjusted operating income divided by adjusted net revenues. See the GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) operating income and operating margin reconciliation on page 13.
For the reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income and EPS, see the current earnings release.
T. R O W E P R I C E
9
Capital Management
U.S. $ millions
Capital Returned to Stockholders
Cash and Investments1
Data through 6/30/2024
$396
112
-
284
$1,530
-
401
1,129
$5,427
-
2,129
3,299
Q2 2023
Q4 2023
Q2 2024
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$2,249.7
$2,066.6
$2,714.9
Share
Repurchases
Discretionary Investments
484.8
463.7
469.7
Cash and Discretionary Investments
$2,734.5
$2,530.3
$3,184.6
Redeemable Seed Capital
$1,182.2
$1,370.9
$1,338.6
Dividends
Investments Used to Hedge the
$820.3
$894.6
$943.3
Supplemental Savings Plan Liability
Q2 2024
Last 12 months
Last 36 months
- Cash and investments includes our cash and investments in T. Rowe Price products. This display does not include the non-controllable interest of our seed investments, which we normally consolidate due to our ownership. Capital returned to stockholders numbers may not add up due to rounding.
T. R O W E P R I C E
10
