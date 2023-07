T&S Communications Co Ltd is a company engaged in research, development, production and sales of optical communication devices and integrated functional modules. The Company's products include optical device products and optical sensing products. The optical device products include passive optical devices and active optical devices, which are used in the construction and maintenance of optical communication networks and data centers. The Company is also involved in the manufacturing of optical fiber sensor monitoring systems for signal monitoring in a range of areas, such as smart grids, petroleum and petrochemicals, as well as transportation.