    TMILL   TH4016010001

T S FLOUR MILL

(TMILL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-10
3.840 THB    0.00%
09:54aT S FLOUR MILL : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Reviewed) (Revise)
PU
05/17T S Flour Mill Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29T S FLOUR MILL PUBLIC : From to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
PU
T S Flour Mill : Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Reviewed) (Revise)

08/15/2022 | 09:54am EDT
The Stock Exchange of Thailand : News Detail
Date/Time
15 Aug 2022 20:25:30
Headline
Financial Statement Quarter 2/2022 (Reviewed) (Revise)
Symbol
TMILL
Source
TMILL

File Download is in progress or Click for Download
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

T S Flour Mill pcl published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 483 M - -
Net income 2021 113 M - -
Net Debt 2021 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 5,41%
Capitalization 1 507 M 42,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart T S FLOUR MILL
Duration : Period :
T S Flour Mill Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yaowanuch Dejvitak Managing Director & Executive Director
Pricha Attavipach Chairman
Prapas Chutimavoraphand Director
Somchai Wanawithaya Independent Director
Suphsorn Chayovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T S FLOUR MILL-1.03%43
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.09%335 243
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.18%87 990
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-16.30%54 964
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY28.13%48 545
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.72%47 388