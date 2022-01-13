Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. T&S inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4055   JP3539210009

T&S INC.

(4055)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T&S : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021

01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY

T&S inc. (4055)

Summary of Financial Results of FY11/2021

Summary of Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY11/2021)

  • Japan Standards (Non-Consolidated)

January 13, 2022

Company name:

T&S inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

4055

URL:

https://www.tecsvc.co.jp/

Representative:

President and CEO

Yoshihiro Takekawa

Contact:

Director, Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate Division

Hiroshi Kinoshita

Tel: +81-45-263-8286

Scheduled date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 25, 2022

Scheduled date of file of Annual Securities Report:

February 28, 2022

Scheduled date of to commence dividend payments:

February 28, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Financial results of FY11/2021 (December 1, 2020 until November 30, 2021)

(1) Operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

FY11/2021

2,732

20.5

412

35.6

419

37.7

294

24.7

FY11/2020

2,266

1.3

304

12.9

304

12.8

236

28.4

Net income

Diluted net income

Return on equity

Ordinary income to

Net sales operating

per share

per share

total assets

income ratio

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY11/2021

39.42

38.02

21.8

24.0

15.1

FY11/2020

35.95

32.92

28.3

26.2

13.4

(Notes)

  1. The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split on December 1, 2020, and a 1-for-2 stock split on December 1, 2021. Net income per share and diluted net income per share has been calculated on the assumption that conducted the stock split at the beginning of the FY11/2020.
  2. The company was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market on the 7th of August 2020. The average share price for the period from the date of an initial public offering to the end of the FY11/2020 is regarded as the average share price after the adjustment of diluted net income per share of FY11/2020.

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

per share

Million Yen

Million Yen

%

Yen

FY11/2021

1,987

1,495

75.2%

195.87

FY11/2020

1,502

1,212

80.7%

169.06

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

FY11/2021: 1,495 million yen FY11/2020: 1,212 million yen

(Notes)

The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split on December 1, 2020, and a 1-for-2 stock split on December 1, 2021. Net assets per share is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of FY11/2020. Net assets per share is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020.

- 1 -

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY

T&S inc. (4055)

Summary of Financial Results of FY11/2021

  1. Cash flow position

Cash flow in

Cash flow in

Cash flow in

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investment activities

financial activities

period

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

FY11/2021

272

2

11

1,275

FY11/2020

185

9

517

1,016

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total amount of

Dividend payout

Ratio of

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

dividends to net

dividends (Total)

ratio

assets

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

FY11/2020

0.00

13.50

13.50

24

9.4

2.8

FY11/2021

0.00

8.00

8.00

30

10.1

2.2

FY11/2022

0.00

5.00

5.00

9.6

(forecasts)

(Notes)

The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split on December 1, 2020, and a 1-for-2 stock split on December 1, 2021. Dividends for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 and before are the actual dividends before the stock split.

3. Performance forecasts for FY11/2022 (December 1, 2021 until November 30, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income

per share

Full year

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Million Yen

Yen

3,100

13.4

550

33.2

557

32.9

391

32.7

51.82

(Note)

The Company conducted a 1-for-2 stock split on December 1, 2021.

Net income per share in the earnings forecast considers the effect of this stock split.

  • Notes
    1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

1.

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

2.

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons (mentioned in 1.):

No

3.

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

4.

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)
  1. Total number of issued shares at the end of period (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares during

the period

FY11/2021

7,633,200

FY11/2020

7,171,200

Shares

shares

FY11/2021

FY11/2020

shares

shares

FY11/2021

7,472,220

FY11/2020

6,571,209

shares

shares

(Note)

The Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock on December 1, 2020, and a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock on December 1, 2021. The number of shares issued and treasury stock at end of year, and the average number of shares outstanding during the fiscal year have been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the FY11/2020.

  • Summary of financial results is not covered by audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.
  • Explanation regarding appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes

(Notes on descriptions about the future)

Descriptions about the future such as performance forecasts contained in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and certain presumptions considered as reasonable, and those are not intended to indicate the Company should assure that it would realize such forecast. Meanwhile, actual performance in the future may differ substantially, influenced by a wide variety of

- 2 -

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY

T&S inc. (4055)

Summary of Financial Results of FY11/2021

factors. For preconditions for performance forecasts and precaution statements in using such forecasts, please see the appendix, page 3, "1. Qualitative Information regarding the Financial Results: (4) Descriptions regarding prospects such as performance forecasts".

(How to obtain supplementary references regarding financial results) Supplementary material on financial results is concurrently disclosed on TDnet.

- 3 -

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY

T&S inc. (4055)

Summary of Financial Results of FY11/2021

Table of contents: Appendix

1. Qualitative Information regarding the Financial Results ………………………………………………………………

(1) Descriptions regarding operating results ……………………………………………………………………………

  1. Descriptions regarding financial position ……………………………………………………………………………

(3) Summary of cash flow for the current fiscal year …………………………………………………………………

    1. Descriptions regarding prospects such as performance forecasts ……………………………………………………
  2. Basic policy on the selection of accounting standards …………………………………………………………………
  3. Financial Statements and Principal Notes. ………………………………………………………………………………
    1. Balance sheet …………………………………………………………………………………………………………
    2. Statements of income …………………………………………………………………………………………………

(3)

Statement of changes in net assets …………………………………………………………………………………

(4)

Statements on cash flow ……………………………………………………………………………………………

(5)

Notes to financial statements ………………………………………………………………………………………

Notes regarding the assumption for going concern………………………………………………………………

Equity method profit / loss, etc.) …………………………………………………………………………………

Segment information, etc. ………………………………………………………………………………………

Information per share ……………………………………………………………………………………………

Significant subsequent events ……………………………………………………………………………………

5

5

5

6

6

6

7

7

9

10

12

13

13

13

13

14

14

- 4 -

FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSE ONLY

T&S inc. (4055)

Summary of Financial Results of FY11/2021

1. Qualitative Information regarding the Financial Results

  1. Descriptions regarding operating results

During the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to face a severe condition due to the nationwide spread of the new coronavirus infection, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency and the expansion of areas subject to priority measures to prevent the spread of the disease. In addition to the effects of various policies and the improvements of overseas economies, there were expectations that socioeconomic activities would normalize as vaccinations began to progress in earnest. However, due to the emergence of new mutant strains, the timing of the convergence of the new coronavirus infection is unclear and the situation remains uncertain. Under these circumstances, the importance of IT and the trend of digitalization of business are expanding in corporate activities, such as telecommuting, use of online meetings, use of cloud services, and promotion of DX (Digital Transformation). The Company's business is a single segment of system development and related services but is divided into three categories: solutions, semiconductors, and advanced technology solutions. In the economic environment described above, orders increased in all categories, and we increased sales and profits over the previous fiscal year.

Net sales by category are as follows.

Solution Category

For the current fiscal year, net sales in the Solution category were 2,101,431 thousand yen (up 16.3% year-on-year). Orders for contract development projects from our major customers continued to be strong. In particular, a large order from a semiconductor manufacturer, one of our major customers, for developing an in-plant system contributed to this growth. In addition, the effect of the Totsuka Office, which was opened in October 2020, contributed to a significant increase in sales.

Semiconductor Category

Sales in the semiconductor category were 464,229 thousand yen (up 30.5% from the same period of the previous year). In addition, the number of temporary engineers dispatched to provide maintenance and operation services at semiconductor plants remained strong, as the number of orders from major customers continued to grow against the backdrop of a strong semiconductor market, and requests for further increases in the number of workers resulted in sales growth exceeding 30%.

Advanced Technology Solution Category

Net sales in this category were 167,109 thousand yen (up 60.7% year-on-year).Orders for AI-related R&D support services, support for research papers, and other services continued to grow steadily and orders from new clients. In particular, the expansion of business with NEC Corporation, which began in the previous fiscal year, and the development of new clients resulted in a significant increase in sales, with the growth rate exceeding 60%.

As a result of the above, net sales for the current fiscal year were 2,732,771 thousand yen (up 20.5% year-on-year). Operating income was 412,952 thousand yen (up 35.6% YoY), ordinary income was 419,328 thousand yen (up 37.7% YoY), and net income was 294,567 thousand yen (up 24.7% YoY), as the hiring of engineers progressed as planned and we absorbed the performance-linked bonuses for employees.

  1. Descriptions regarding financial position (Assets)
    Current assets at the end of the current fiscal year totaled 1,869,946 thousand yen, an increase of 462,449 thousand yen over the end of the previous fiscal year. Mainly due to an increase of 258,439 thousand yen in cash and deposits resulting from the posting of net income and increases of 103,578 thousand yen in accounts receivable-trade and 77,160 thousand yen in accounts receivable-other resulting from sales growth. Fixed assets totaled 117,500 thousand yen, an increase of 22,075 thousand yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. An increase in the deferred tax assets was mainly due to allowance for bonuses increase of 25,162 thousand yen.
    As a result, total assets amounted to 1,987,447 thousand yen, an increase of 484,524 thousand yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities at the end of the current fiscal year totaled 440,851 thousand yen, an increase of 197,246 thousand yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Mainly due to increases of 87,807 thousand yen in income taxes payable, 60,686 thousand yen in provision for bonuses, and 41,000 thousand yen in accounts payable. Noncurrent liabilities totaled 51,513 thousand yen, an increase of 4,547 thousand yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due to an increase of 4,547 thousand yen in reserve for retirement benefits.

As a result, total liabilities amounted to 492,364 thousand yen, an increase of 201,793 thousand yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

(Net Assets)

Total net assets at the end of the current fiscal year were 1,495,082 thousand yen, an increase of 282,731 thousand yen compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 270,364 thousand yen in retained

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

T&S Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:20:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about T&S INC.
01:21aT&S : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2021
PU
2021T&S inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 170,000 shares, representing 2.23% for ¥250 mi..
CI
2021T&S inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021T&S Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year November 30, 2021
CI
2021T&S Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending November 30, 2021
CI
2021T&S Inc. Reports Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 202..
CI
2021T&S inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending November 30, 2021
CI
2021T&S : Summary of Financial Results for the first quater 2021
PU
2021T&S inc. Reports Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended Februar..
CI
2021T&S inc. Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 700 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net income 2021 280 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 0,22%
Capitalization 11 915 M 104 M 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float -
Chart T&S INC.
Duration : Period :
T&S inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T&S INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 561,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshihiro Takegawa President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Kinoshita Director, Executive Officer & GM-Operations
Etsuo Fukuda Director, Executive Officer & GM-Systems
Koushun Nagaya Director
Atsushi Mochizuki Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T&S INC.1.83%104
ACCENTURE PLC-9.51%237 070
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.75%196 343
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.59%119 158
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.70%106 811
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.55%99 143