  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. T T J Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K1Q   SG1Z68955660

T T J HOLDINGS LIMITED

(K1Q)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  09:16 2022-07-19 pm EDT
0.2250 SGD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Form 57 - Despatch of Notices for Compulsory Acquisition

07/22/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
THE COMPANIES ACT

1967

THE COMPANIES REGULATIONS

SECTION 215(1) /

FORM

REGULATION 11(1)

57

NOTICE TO DISSENTING SHAREHOLDER

Name of Company

:

T T J HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company No

:

199204617M

To the Dissenting Shareholders of T T J Holdings Limited

In this notice -

T T J Holdings Limited is referred to as "the transferor company", and

THC Venture Pte. Ltd. is referred to as "the transferee".

On 10 June 2022, the transferee made an offer to all the holders of ordinary shares in the transferor company (excluding any shares held as treasury shares) at an offer price of S$0.23 in cash for each share.

Up to 8 July 2022 (being a date within four (4) months after the making of the offer in that behalf by the transferee), the offer was approved by the holders of not less than 90% of the total number of ordinary shares in the transferor company (other than shares already held at the date of the offer by, or by a nominee of, the transferee or its related corporation, and excluding any shares held as treasury shares).

The transferee hereby gives you notice, in pursuance of section 215 of the Companies Act, that it desires to acquire the ordinary shares held by you in the transferor company.

You are entitled within one (1) month after the receipt of this notice to require the transferee, by demand in writing served on it, to supply you with a statement of the names and addresses of all other dissenting shareholders, and the transferee will not be entitled or bound to acquire the shares of those dissenting shareholders until 14 days after the posting to you of the statement of those names and addresses.

Unless upon an application made to the General Division of the High Court by you -

  1. on or before 22 August 2022 (being one (1) month from the date of this notice); or
  2. on a date (within 14 days of a statement being supplied to you pursuant to Section 215(2) of the Companies Act),

whichever is the later date, the General Division of the High Court orders otherwise, the transferee will, in pursuance of those provisions, be entitled and bound to acquire all ordinary shares held by you in the transferor company on the terms, which, under the scheme or contract to which the abovementioned offer relates, the shares of the approving ordinary shareholders in the transferor company are to be transferred to the transferee.

Dated this 22nd day of July 2022

Signature: __

Teo Hock Chwee

Director, THC Venture Pte. Ltd.

Disclaimer

TTJ Holdings Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 03:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
