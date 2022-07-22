Log in
    K1Q   SG1Z68955660

T T J HOLDINGS LIMITED

(K1Q)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  09:16 2022-07-19 pm EDT
0.2250 SGD    0.00%
07/22GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer - Despatch of Notices for Compulsory Acquisition
PU
07/22GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Letter to Shareholders - Despatch of Notices for Compulsory Acquisition
PU
07/22GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Form 57 - Despatch of Notices for Compulsory Acquisition
PU
General Announcement::Form 58 - Despatch of Notices for Compulsory Acquisition

07/22/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
THE COMPANIES ACT

1967

THE COMPANIES REGULATIONS

SECTION 215(3) /

REGULATION 11(2)

NOTICE TO NON-ASSENTING SHAREHOLDER

Name of Company

:

T T J HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company No

:

199204617M

To the Non-Assenting Shareholders of T T J Holdings Limited

In this notice -

T T J Holdings Limited is referred to as "the transferor company", and

THC Venture Pte. Ltd. is referred to as "the transferee".

FORM

58

A scheme or contract involving the transfer of ordinary shares in the transferor company (excluding any shares held as treasury shares) to the transferee was, up to 8 July 2022 (being a date within four (4) months after the making of the offer in that behalf by the transferee), approved by the holders of not less than 90% of the total number of ordinary shares in the transferor company (other than shares already held at the date of the offer by, or by a nominee for, the transferee or its related corporations, and excluding any shares held as treasury shares).

In pursuance of that scheme or contract, an aggregate of 318,120,190 ordinary shares were, between 10 June

2022 to 19 July 2022, transferred to the transferee or its nominee.

The transferee hereby gives you notice, in pursuance of section 215 of the Companies Act, that those shares together with such other shares in the transferor company as were held by, or by a nominee for, the transferee or its related corporations at the last-mentioned date comprise or include 90% of the total number of the ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in the transferor company.

In pursuance of the abovementioned provisions you may, within three (3) months from the giving of this notice, give notice that you require the transferee to acquire your holding of ordinary shares in the transferor company, and if you give that notice the transferee will be entitled and bound to acquire those shares on the terms on which under the scheme or contract the shares of the approving shareholders were transferred to it, or on such other terms as are agreed or as the General Division of the High Court on application made to it by you or by the transferee thinks fit to enter.

Dated this 22nd day of July 2022

Signature:

Teo Hock Chwee

Director, THC Venture Pte. Ltd.

Disclaimer

TTJ Holdings Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2022 03:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
