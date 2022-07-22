General Announcement::Letter to Shareholders - Despatch of Notices for Compulsory Acquisition

THC VENTURE PTE. LTD.

(Company Registration No. 202205146H)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

22 July 2022

To : The holders of Offer Shares of T T J Holdings Limited

Dear Sir / Madam

COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN T T J HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") PURSUANT TO SECTION 215(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT 1967 OF SINGAPORE (THE "COMPANIES ACT") BY THC VENTURE PTE. LTD. (THE "OFFEROR") AND RIGHTS UNDER SECTION 215(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT

1. INTRODUCTION

Offer . The Offeror refers to the offer document dated 10 June 2022 (the " Offer Document ") issued by Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. (" ACA "), for and on behalf of the Offeror, in respect of the voluntary conditional cash offer (the " Offer ") for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares (the " Shares ") in the capital of T T J Holdings Limited (the " Company ")

(excluding Shares held by the Company in treasury).

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this letter dated 22 July 2022 (this " Letter ") shall bear the same meaning as set out in the Offer Document.

Please disregard this Letter and the accompanying Form 57 and 58 (each as defined below) if you (a) have already accepted the Offer in respect of all your Shares by completing and returning a valid Acceptance Form; or (b) have already sold all your Shares on the SGX-ST prior to the date of this Letter. Close of Offer . As announced on 22 July 2022 (the " Close of Offer Announcement "), the

Offer had closed at 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 22 July 2022, and is no longer open for acceptance. Any acceptances received after 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 22 July 2022 will not be accepted. Compulsory Acquisition . As the Offeror has received valid acceptances of the Offer in respect of not less than 90% of the total number of issued Shares (other than those already held by the Offeror, its related corporations or their respective nominees as at the date of the Offer and excluding any Shares held by the Company in treasury) 1 , the Offeror is entitled, and as stated in the Offer Document and as announced on 8 July 2022, intends, to exercise its right under Section 215(1) of the Companies Act to compulsorily acquire all the Shares of Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer (the " Dissenting Shareholders "), at a price equal to the Offer Price of S$0.23 in cash for each Share and on the same terms as those offered under the Offer

(the " Compulsory Acquisition ").

2. COMPULSORY ACQUISITION UNDER SECTION 215(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT

2.1 Dissenting Shareholder. According to the records maintained by The Central Depository (Pte)

Limited ("CDP") and/or B.A.C.S. Private Limited (the "Share Registrar"), as the case may be, as at 6.00 p.m. (Singapore time) on 20 July 2022, you have not accepted the Offer in respect of your Shares. Accordingly, the Offeror is writing to inform you that the Offeror wishes to exercise its right of compulsory acquisition under Section 215(1) of the Companies Act to acquire all your Shares (the "Acquired Shares") at a consideration of S$0.23 in cash for each

Acquired Share (the "Consideration") and on the same terms as those offered under the Offer.

We enclose, for this purpose, a Notice to Dissenting Shareholder in the form prescribed under the Companies Act ("Form 57").

1 References in this Letter to the total number of issued Shares are based on 349,500,000 Shares in issue (excluding Shares held by the Company in treasury). The Company holds 500,000 Shares in treasury.

1