General Announcement::Voluntary Unconditional Cash Offer - Close of Offer Announcement

Electronic copies of the Offer Document, the Notification, the Offer Declared Unconditional Announcement and all announcements in relation to the Offer and other related documents are available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the

the announcement released on 7 July 2022, in relation to the extension of closing date for the Offer and the level of acceptances; and

1 Any discrepancies in the figures included in this Close of Offer Announcement between the amounts shown and the totals thereof are due to rounding. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in this Close of Offer Announcement may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them. The approximate percentage figures are calculated based on the total number of issued Shares (excluding Shares held by the Company in treasury), being 349,500,000 Shares as at the date of this Close of Offer Announcement and rounded to the nearest two decimal places.

RESULTANT POSITION

Accordingly, as at 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 22 July 2022, the total number of Shares owned, controlled, acquired or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and the Concert Parties (including valid acceptances of the Offer) amount to an aggregate of 329,070,789, representing approximately 94.15% of the total number of issued Shares 2 . DIRECTOR'S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The sole Director of the Offeror (who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Close of Offer Announcement) has taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this Close of Offer Announcement are fair and accurate and that there are no material facts that are not contained in this Close of Offer Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Close of Offer Announcement misleading, and accepts responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from the Company (including without limitation, information relating to the Group), the sole responsibility of the sole Director of the Offeror has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information is accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, accurately reflected or reproduced in this Close of Offer Announcement.

Issued by

Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd.

For and on behalf of

THC Venture Pte. Ltd.

22 July 2022

Any inquiries relating to this Close of Offer Announcement or the Offer should be directed during office hours to the ACA helpline at (65) 6221 0271.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Close of Offer Announcement are or may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those using words such as "aim", "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "plan", "strategy", "forecast", "target" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "if", "would", "shall", "should", "could", "may" and "might". These statements reflect the Offeror's current expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions in light of currently available information. Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. Shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Offeror does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward- looking statements, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and/or rules of the SGX-ST and/or any other regulatory or supervisory body or agency.

2 References to the total number of issued Shares in this Close of Offer Announcement are based on 349,500,000 Shares (excluding Shares held by the Company in treasury) as at the date of this Close of Offer Announcement.

