  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  T T J Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K1Q   SG1Z68955660

T T J HOLDINGS LIMITED

(K1Q)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/30 11:21:13 pm EDT
0.2300 SGD    0.00%
06/01T T J : Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser
PU
05/23Singapore Shares End Lower; TTJ Shares Surge 36% as Chairman Offers to Take Company Private
MT
05/23T T J : Request for Lifting of Trading Halt
PU
T T J : Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser

06/01/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL OFFER BY ASIAN CORPORATE ADVISORS PTE. LTD. FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THC VENTURE PTE. LTD.

  • APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the announcement made by T T J Holdings Limited (the "Company") on 21 May 2022 (the "Announcement").

Further to the Announcement, the Board wishes to inform the Shareholders that in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code"), the Company has appointed ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. as the independent financial adviser (the "IFA") to advise the directors of the Company who are considered independent for the purposes of the Offer under the Code ("Recommending Directors"), for the purposes of making a recommendation to the Shareholders in connection with the Offer.

A circular (the "Offeree Circular") containing, inter alia, the advice of the IFA and the recommendation of the Recommending Directors in respect of the Offer will be despatched by the Company to the Shareholders within 14 days from the date of despatch of the Offer Document to be issued by Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd., for and on behalf of the Offeror.

In the meantime, Shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Shares of the Company and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their Shares in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, until they or their professional advisers have considered the information and the recommendation of the Recommending Directors as well as the advice of the IFA set out in the Offeree Circular to be issued by the Company in due course. Shareholders who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

The Directors of the Company (including those who have delegated detailed supervision of this announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated in this announcement are fair and accurate and that no material facts have been omitted from this announcement (the omission of which would render any statement in this announcement misleading in any material aspect), and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly. Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources (including, without limitation, the Announcement and the Offer Announcement dated 20 May 2022 made by Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. for and on behalf of the Offeror), the sole responsibility of the Directors of the Company has been to ensure that such information has been accurately and correctly extracted from such sources and/or reproduced in this announcement in its proper form and context.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tan Swee Gek

Company Secretary

1 June 2022

1

Disclaimer

TTJ Holdings Limited published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
