T T J : Responses to Questions Received for Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 November 2020

In its latest economic outlook statement on 23 November 2020, the Ministry of Trade and Industry ("MTI") expects the Singapore economy to return to growth in 2021 given the improved growth outlook for key external economies, as well as a further easing of global travel restrictions and domestic public health measures. MTI expects the construction sector to recover from the low base this year, although construction activity will continue to be dampened by the implementation of safe management measures.2

Most of the Group's local construction projects have restarted to-date and we expect more external worksites to gradually restart and ramp up in the coming months. Our order book remains healthy and intact at $168 million as of 23 September 2020, though there could be some delays in delivery due to ongoing measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Singapore. To-date, the Group is still receiving enquiries for a mix of both public and private sector projects.

Our strategy had always been skewed to protect our profitability and to manage our collection risk rather than to simply grow our revenue, and this is particularly relevant given the current operating landscape. As such, we have been even more selective in tendering for projects that fit our capabilities and margin appetite and from potential customers who we deem financially stable and creditworthy.

At the same time, we will maintain our already tight grip on processes and costs to protect our profit performance and be vigilant over our operations and safety measures to prevent any further resurgence of virus cases.

Question 3:

What is the initial vs revised business plans for the wood pellets Thailand business? Is it a profitable or loss making business? How about the Singapore plant now? Is this a case of "diworsification"?

Company's response

Our waste management and treatment business is a relatively young and small contributor to the Group's overall business. It first commenced operations in FY2019 and had scarcely enough time to gain traction before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in FY2020, resulting in weaker market demand and lower average selling prices for wood pellets in our key markets.

Looking at the larger scheme of things, we decided to temporarily halt the operations of this business in Thailand and defer the construction of our new plant in Singapore until such time when the industry shows signs of improvement.

The waste management and treatment business has yet to have a fair chance to prove itself. We intend to monitor the situation closely and will review and reassess this business in a year's time.

