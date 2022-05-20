T T J : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Offer Announcement

VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER by ASIAN CORPORATE ADVISORS PTE. LTD. (Company Registration No. 200310232R) (Incorporated in Singapore) for and on behalf of THC VENTURE PTE. LTD. (Company Registration No. 202205146H) (Incorporated in Singapore) to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of T T J HOLDINGS LIMITED (Company Registration No. 199204617M) (Incorporated in Singapore) OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT INTRODUCTION

Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. (" ACA ") wishes to announce, for and on behalf of THC

Venture Pte. Ltd. (the " Offeror "), that the Offeror intends to make a voluntary conditional offer (the " Offer ") for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares (the " Shares ") in the capital of T T

J Holdings Limited (the " Company ") (excluding any Shares held by the Company in treasury) as at the date of the Offer in accordance with Rule 15 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the " Code ").

Further information on the Offeror is set out in paragraph 3 of this Announcement. THE OFFER

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer to be set out in the formal offer document to be issued by ACA for and on behalf of the Offeror (the " Offer Document "), the Offeror will make the Offer in accordance with Rule 15 of the Code on the following basis: Offer Shares. The Offer, when made, will be extended to all the Shares in issue (excluding any Shares held by the Company in treasury), including any Shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by parties acting or deemed to be acting in concert with the Offeror in relation to the Offer.

For the purposes of the Offer and for the avoidance of doubt, the expression " Offer Shares " shall include all the Shares other than those already held by the Company in treasury, and the expression the " Shareholders " shall mean each shareholder of the

Company. Offer Price. The consideration for each Offer Share will be as follows:

For each Offer Share: S$0.23 in cash (the "Offer Price") No Encumbrances. The Offer Shares are to be acquired (i) fully paid, (ii) free from all claims, charges, equities, mortgages, liens, pledges, encumbrances, declaration of trust, hypothecation, retention of title, power of sale, equity options, rights of pre- emption, rights of first refusal, right to acquire, moratorium, security agreement and security interest, assignments, debentures or any other third party rights or security interests of any nature whatsoever or any agreements, arrangements, or obligations to create any of the foregoing; and (iii) together with all rights, benefits, entitlements 1

and advantages attached thereto as at the date of this Announcement (the "Announcement Date"), and hereafter attaching thereto, including but not limited to the right to receive and retain all dividends, rights and other distributions announced, declared, paid or made by the Company (collectively, the "Distributions") (if any), the Record Date for which falls on or after the Announcement Date. For the purpose of this Announcement, "Record Date" means, in relation to any Distributions, the date on which Shareholders must be registered with the Company or with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), as the case may be, in order to participate in such Distributions. In the event any such Distributions is or has been declared, paid or made by the Company on or after the Announcement Date, the Offeror reserves the right to reduce the Offer Price payable to a Shareholder who validly accepts or has validly accepted the Offer by the amount of such Distribution depending on when the settlement date in respect of the Offer Shares tendered in acceptance of the Offer by such accepting Shareholder falls, as follows: (a) if such settlement date falls on or before the Record Date for the determination of entitlements to the Distribution, the Offer Price for each Offer Share shall remain unadjusted, as the Offeror will receive the Distribution in respect of such Offer Share from the Company; or (b) if such settlement date falls after the Record Date, the Offer Price for each Offer Share shall be reduced by an amount which is equal to the amount of the Distribution in respect of each Offer Share, as the Offeror will not receive the Distribution in respect of such Offer Share from the Company. Minimum Acceptance Condition. The Offer will be conditional upon the Offeror having received, by the close of the Offer, valid acceptances (which have not been withdrawn) in respect of such number of Offer Shares which, when taken together with any Offer Shares owned, controlled, acquired or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it before or during the Offer but otherwise than through acceptances of the Offer, will result in the Offeror and the parties acting in concert with it holding more than 90% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding any Shares held by the Company in treasury) as at the close of the Offer

(the " Minimum Acceptance Condition ").

Accordingly, the Offer will not become or be capable of being declared unconditional as to acceptances until the close of the Offer, unless at any time prior to the close of the Offer, the Offeror has received valid acceptances in respect of such number of Offer Shares which will result in the Offeror meeting the Minimum Acceptance Condition.

Save for the Minimum Acceptance Condition, the Offer is unconditional in all other respects. Revision of Terms of the Offer. The Offeror reserves the right to revise the terms of the Offer in accordance with the Code. Further Details. Further details of the Offer will be set out in the Offer Document. No Options Proposal. Based on the latest information available to the Offeror as at the Announcement Date, there are no outstanding options to subscribe for new Shares granted under the T T J Employee Share Option Scheme which was renewed by the Shareholders on 28 November 2019 (" Options ") as at the Announcement Date. In view of the foregoing, the Offeror will not make an offer to acquire any Options. 2

INFORMATION ON THE OFFEROR

Offeror. The Offeror is an investment holding company incorporated in Singapore on 15 February 2022. As at the date of this Announcement, the Offeror has an issued share capital of S$100.00, consisting of 100 ordinary shares, which are held solely by Mr Teo Hock Chwee, Executive Chairman of the Company (" Mr Teo "). The sole director of the Offeror is Mr Teo.

The Offeror has not carried on any business since its incorporation, except in relation to matters in connection with the making of the Offer.

As at the Announcement Date, the Offeror does not hold any Shares.

Mr Teo is also the Executive Chairman and controlling shareholder of the Company. As at the Announcement Date, Mr Teo has direct and deemed interest in an aggregate of 294,900,000 Shares representing approximately 84.4% 1 of the total number of issued Shares (excluding Shares held by the Company in treasury). INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY The Company is a company incorporated in Singapore on 28 August 1992, and was listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST ") on 1 April 2010. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the " Group ") are engaged in the business as structural steel specialists and in waste management and treatment. As at the Announcement Date, based on publicly available information: the Company has an issued and paid-up share capital of S$24,000,000 comprising 349,500,000 Shares (excluding Shares held by the Company in treasury). As at the Announcement Date, the Company holds 500,000 Shares in treasury. There are no outstanding instruments convertible into, rights to subscribe for, and options or derivatives in respect of, securities which carry voting rights in the Company. the Directors of the Company are: Mr Teo Hock Chwee (Executive Chairman); Ms Chiong Su Been (Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer); Mr Lim Yian Poh (Lead Independent Director); Mr Ling Chien Yien (Independent Director); and Mr Leong Yee Yew (Independent Director). 5. IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKING 5.1 Irrevocable Undertaking. As at the Announcement Date, the Offeror has received an undertaking (the "Irrevocable Undertaking") from Mr Teo (the "Undertaking Shareholder") in respect of 294,900,000 Shares (representing in aggregate approximately 84.4% of the Shares in issue (excluding Shares held by the Company in treasury)), pursuant to which Mr Teo has undertaken to, amongst others, (a) accept the Offer in respect of all Shares held by him (directly or indirectly or through a nominee); and (b) accept the Offer in respect of any other Shares or securities in the capital of the Company that he may acquire (directly or indirectly or through a nominee), or which may be allocated or issued to him (directly or indirectly or through a nominee), on or after the date of the Irrevocable Undertaking. 1 Unless otherwise stated, references in this Announcement to the total number of issued Shares are based on 349,500,000 Shares in issue (excluding any Shares held by the Company in treasury) (based on a search conducted at the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore as at 20 May 2022). As at the Announcement Date, the Company holds 500,000 Shares in treasury. 3

Further, Mr Teo has agreed to waive his right under Rule 30 of the Code to receive cash settlement or payment payable to him as consideration for his Shares tendered in acceptance of the Offer. Mr Teo is also the Executive Chairman and controlling shareholder of the Company. Termination of Irrevocable Undertaking. The Irrevocable Undertaking shall terminate, lapse or cease to have any effect upon the Offer being withdrawn for whatever reason other than as a result of a breach of the obligations of Mr Teo under the Irrevocable Undertaking. No Other Undertakings. Save for the Irrevocable Undertaking, as at the Announcement Date, the Offeror has not received any undertakings from any other party to accept or reject the Offer. Available for Inspection. Subject to the prevailing regulations, orders, advisories and guidelines which may be implemented by the relevant authorities from time to time, a copy of the Irrevocable Undertaking is available for inspection by prior appointment at the offices of Aquinas Law Alliance LLP at 24 Raffles Place #20-03 Clifford Centre Singapore 048621 during normal business hours from the Announcement Date until the date on which the Offer closes, lapses or is withdrawn in accordance with its terms. 6. RATIONALE FOR THE OFFER 6.1 Opportunity for Shareholders to realise their investment in the Shares at a premium over the market price without incurring brokerage costs. Based on the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months ended 31 January 2022, labour shortages are likely to persist in the short term and output of the construction sector is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels throughout 2022. 2 The domestic construction sector is also expected to face higher material costs in 2022, largely from persistent supply chain bottlenecks, alongside rising energy prices due to geopolitical tensions, which have exacerbated global inflationary pressures. 3 , 4 The Offer Price represents a premium of approximately 33.6%, 28.8%, 28.0%, and 29.4% over the volume weighted average prices of the Shares ("VWAP") per Share for the one (1)-month, three (3)-month, six (6)-month and 12- month periods respectively, up to and including 12 May 2022, being the last full market day on which the Shares were transacted prior to the date of this Announcement (the "Last Trading Day").5 Please refer to paragraph 8 for more details. https://www.mti.gov.sg/Newsroom/Press-Releases/2022/02/MTI-Maintains-2022-GDP-Growth-Forecast-at-3_0- https://www.mti.gov.sg/Newsroom/Press-Releases/2022/02/MTI-Maintains-2022-GDP-Growth-Forecast-at-3_0- https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/energy-commodities/high-material-prices-to-remain-a-drag-on-singapore- Based on data extracted from Bloomberg L.P., no Shares were transacted during the period commencing on 13 May 2022 and ending on 19 May 2022 (both dates inclusive). 4