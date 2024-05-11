T.V. Today Network Limited announced that Income Tax Department has filed appeal against the Company for the orders passed by Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) (Order No. ITBA/NFAC/S/250/2023-24/1061511803(1) for AY 2016-17; Order No. ITBA/NFAC/S/250/2023-24/1061513283(1) for AY 2017-18; Order No.

ITBA/NFAC/S/250/2023-24/1061515283(1) for AY 2018-19) dated February 26, 2024 which were partly in favour of the Company. The details of Appeal filed by Income Tax Department are as follow: For the A.Y. 2016-17, the aforementioned order has allowed five (5) out of seven (7) grounds in favour of the Company with amount involving INR 46,868,325/- and remaining two (2) grounds have been referred back to Assessing Officer for verification purpose with amount involving INR 8,814,355/-. Aggrieved by the said order, the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi has filed an appeal before Hon'ble Income Tax Apellate Tribunal Bench, Delhi on all 7 grounds on April 19, 2024 involving total amount of INR 55,682,680/- and communication of said appeal is received by Company on May 10, 2024.

For the A.Y. 2017-18, the aforementioned order has allowed four (4) out of six (6) grounds in favour of the Company with amount involving INR 34,590,621/- and two (2) grounds have been referred back to Assessing Officer for verification purpose with amount involving INR 8,467,974/-. Aggrieved by the said order, the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi has filed an appeal before Hon'ble Income Tax Apellate Tribunal Bench, Delhi on all 6 grounds on April 19, 2024 involving total amount of INR 43,058,595/- and communication of said appeal is received by Company on May 10, 2024. For the A.Y. 2018-19, the aforementioned order has allowed four (4) out of five (5) grounds in favour of the Company with amount involving INR 124,614,878/- and remaining one (1) ground with amount involving INR 15,242,500/- was dismissed for which company filed appeal on March 30, 2024 before Hon'ble Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Delhi.

Also, the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi has filed an appeal before Hon'ble Income Tax Apellate Tribunal Bench, Delhi on 3 grounds out of 4 decided in favour of the Company on April 19, 2024 involving total amount of INR 124,338,323/- and communication of said appeal is received by Company on May 10, 2024.