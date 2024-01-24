TV Today Network announced that Media professional Saikat Dutta has joined the company as the National Revenue Head of the company. A year ago, Saikat Dutta joined Patanjali Media as Chief Operating Officer. Dutta has over two decades of experience in the media ad sales domain, specialising in integrated advertising solutions, network ad sales and strategic alliances along with airtime sales.

This is Dutta's second stint with TV Today. He was the National Head Sales - Aaj Tak HD & Good News Today between January 20220 and December 2022. He has previously worked for Sun TV Network Limited, India TV, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, ABP Group and Star TV.