  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  T2 Biosystems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TTOO   US89853L1044

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

(TTOO)
  Report
Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

11/09/2021 | 05:55pm EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 5, 2021

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-36571 20-4827488
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

101 Hartwell Avenue, Lexington, Massachusetts02421

(Address of principal executive offices, including Zip Code)

(781)761-4646

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share TTOO The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
(Nasdaq Global Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On November 5, 2021, the Company received a letter (the "Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, for the last thirty consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company's common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(i), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until May 4, 2022, to regain compliance. The letter states that the Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with Rule 5450(a)(1) if at any time before May 4, 2022, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. The Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.

The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its common stock and consider available options, including effecting a reverse stock split, if its common stock does not trade at a level likely to result in the Company regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule by May 4, 2022.

If the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5450(a)(1) by May 4, 2022, the Company may transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market, provided that it meets the continued listing requirement for the market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price rule, and the Company would need to provide written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional compliance period. Following a transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market, under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii), the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: November 9, 2021 T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
By:

/s/ John Sprague

John Sprague
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

T2 Biosystems Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:42:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
