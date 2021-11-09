Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

8-K
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 5, 2021
T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.
On November 5, 2021, the Company received a letter (the "Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, for the last thirty consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company's common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).
In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(i), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until May 4, 2022, to regain compliance. The letter states that the Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with Rule 5450(a)(1) if at any time before May 4, 2022, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. The Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.
The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its common stock and consider available options, including effecting a reverse stock split, if its common stock does not trade at a level likely to result in the Company regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule by May 4, 2022.
If the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5450(a)(1) by May 4, 2022, the Company may transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market, provided that it meets the continued listing requirement for the market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except for the minimum bid price rule, and the Company would need to provide written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional compliance period. Following a transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market, under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii), the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period.
