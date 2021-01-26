Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T2 Biosystems, Inc.    TTOO

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

(TTOO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/26 04:57:54 pm
2.43 USD   +15.17%
04:54pT2 BIOSYSTEMS : Expects Higher Q4 Revenue
MT
04:45pT2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GL
01/12SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

01/26/2021 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a global leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Preliminary unaudited fourth quarter 2020 total revenue is expected to be $7.8 million, including product revenue of $5.8 million, representing growth of 155% and 274% respectively, compared to the prior year period
  • Preliminary unaudited full year 2020 total revenue is expected to be $18.1 million, including product revenue of $11.7 million, representing growth of 118% and 119% respectively, compared to the prior year period
  • Sold 21 T2Dx® Instruments in the fourth quarter, including 19 in the U.S.
  • Sold 53 T2Dx Instruments in 2020, including 47 in the U.S., more than doubling the U.S. installed base in 2020
  • Achieved U.S. sepsis test utilization growth resulting in a fourth quarter annualized run rate of approximately $86,000 per legacy instrument and U.S. COVID test utilization growth resulting in a fourth quarter annualized run rate of approximately $265,000 per instrument sold in 2020
  • Unaudited cash, cash equivalents, current and long-term marketable securities, and restricted cash totaled $52.7 million as of December 31, 2020
  • In January 2021, the Company’s Term Loan Agreement with CRG was amended to extend the interest-only and principal payment periods to December 31, 2022, and to reduce the minimum product revenue target for the twenty-four month period beginning on January 1, 2020

“During 2020, our team made meaningful progress toward our three corporate priorities: accelerating our commercialization, improving our operations, and advancing our new product pipeline. Amid the global health emergency, we took rapid action to meet the COVID-19 testing needs of U.S. hospitals by developing and commercializing the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel. This has accelerated our business case and our business profile by allowing us to significantly increase our installed base of T2Dx Instruments in U.S. hospitals,” said John Sperzel, President and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “We saw increased adoption of our T2Dx Instruments in the second half of the year, showed meaningful improvement in the annualized test utilization of our sepsis and COVID test panels, and ended the year with a strong balance sheet. While the COVID testing needs of our customers will continue to fluctuate as we experienced in the fourth quarter, we are confident that we are entering 2021 in a stronger position, and are excited to drive continued adoption of our products and sustained growth through increased utilization of our highly-differentiated sepsis products.”

The Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results are preliminary and are subject to the completion of the Company’s 2020 audit. Complete fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be announced in early March.

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance™ Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth, earnings, instrument sales, and test utilization growth, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan”, “believe”, “project”, “forecast”, “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar statements of a future or forward looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) any inability to (a) realize anticipated benefits from commitments, contracts or products; (b) successfully execute strategic priorities; (c) bring products to market; (d) expand product usage or adoption; (e) obtain customer testimonials; (f) accurately predict growth assumptions; (g) realize anticipated revenues; (h) incur expected levels of operating expenses; or (i) increase the number of high-risk patients at customer facilities; (ii) failure of early data to predict eventual outcomes; (iii) failure to make or obtain anticipated FDA filings or clearances within expected time frames or at all; or (iv) the factors discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 16, 2020, and other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. Thus, no one should assume that the Company’s silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
04:54pT2 BIOSYSTEMS : Expects Higher Q4 Revenue
MT
04:45pT2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GL
01/12SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
01/12T2 BIOSYSTEMS : Thinking about buying stock in T2 Biosystems, Zomedica, Aldeyra ..
PR
01/12T2 BIOSYSTEMS : Says Data Show its COVID-19 Test Could Potentially Detect Multip..
MT
01/11T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in ..
GL
01/07T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Off..
GL
2020T2 BIOSYSTEMS : Thinking about buying stock in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, BioNano G..
PR
2020T2 BIOSYSTEMS : Webcast
PU
2020T2 BIOSYSTEMS : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagno..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -46,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 16,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,48x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
T2 Biosystems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,15 $
Last Close Price 2,11 $
Spread / Highest target 89,6%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Sperzel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. McDonough Non-Executive Chairman
Alec Barclay Senior Vice President-Operations
John M. Sprague CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Thomas Jay Lowery Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.70.16%312
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC10.48%205 631
DANAHER CORPORATION7.21%169 176
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.55%91 552
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.08%88 403
ILLUMINA, INC.13.78%61 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ