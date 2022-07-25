Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  T2 Biosystems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TTOO   US89853L1044

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

(TTOO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:57 2022-07-25 am EDT
0.1350 USD   -1.68%
10:35aT2 BIOSYSTEMS : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K
PU
10:02aT2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
07/11T2 Biosystems Says FDA Granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Lyme Disease Detection Test; Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
Summary 
Summary

T2 Biosystems : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

07/25/2022 | 10:35am EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 22, 2022

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-36571 20-4827488
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

101 Hartwell Avenue, Lexington, Massachusetts02421

(Address of principal executive offices, including Zip Code)

(781)761-4646

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share TTOO The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
(Nasdaq Global Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01

Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On July 22, 2022, the Company received a letter (the "Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, for the last thirty-five consecutive business days, the Market Value of Listed Securities, as defined by Nasdaq ("MVLS") had been below the $35 million minimum requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 18, 2023, to regain compliance. The letter states that the Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with Rule 5550(b)(2) if at any time before January 18, 2023, the Company's MVLS closes at $35 million or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. The Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.

If compliance in not achieved by January 18, 2023, the Company expects that Nasdaq would provide written notification to the Company that its securities are subject to delisting. The Company will continue to monitor its MVLS and consider its available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum MVLS requirements, which may include applying for an extension of the compliance period or appealing to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 25, 2022 T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
By:

/s/ John Sprague

John Sprague
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

T2 Biosystems Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 14:34:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
