T2 Biosystems : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

Item 3.01
Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.
On July 22, 2022, the Company received a letter (the "Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, for the last thirty-five consecutive business days, the Market Value of Listed Securities, as defined by Nasdaq ("MVLS") had been below the $35 million minimum requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2).
In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 18, 2023, to regain compliance. The letter states that the Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with Rule 5550(b)(2) if at any time before January 18, 2023, the Company's MVLS closes at $35 million or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. The Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.
If compliance in not achieved by January 18, 2023, the Company expects that Nasdaq would provide written notification to the Company that its securities are subject to delisting. The Company will continue to monitor its MVLS and consider its available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum MVLS requirements, which may include applying for an extension of the compliance period or appealing to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.
