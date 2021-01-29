Log in
T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Award

01/29/2021 | 04:05pm EST
LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a global leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it issued an inducement award to Dr. Aparna Ahuja, the Company’s recently appointed Chief Medical Officer, in accordance with the terms of Dr. Ahuja’s employment offer letter.

The award was made on January 5, 2021 under T2 Biosystems’ Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"), which was adopted March 1, 2018 (as amended to date) and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of T2 Biosystems. The inducement award consists of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 460,992 shares of the Company’s common stock. Subject to Dr. Ahuja’s continued service to the Company, one third of the RSUs shall vest on each of the first two anniversaries of the grant date and the remainder shall vest on the third anniversary of the grant date. The award is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.   The award was approved by the T2 Biosystems’ board of directors and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with T2 Biosystems in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About T2 Biosystems:
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2ResistanceTM Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2CaurisTM Panel, and T2Lyme TM Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -46,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 299 M 299 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 16,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,00x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
T2 Biosystems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,10 $
Last Close Price 2,02 $
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John J. Sperzel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. McDonough Non-Executive Chairman
Alec Barclay Senior Vice President-Operations
John M. Sprague CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Thomas Jay Lowery Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.62.90%299
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.59%196 772
DANAHER CORPORATION2.89%176 513
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-6.45%89 972
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.26%83 586
ILLUMINA, INC.18.44%63 980
