T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in-vitro diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes. The Company is using its T2MR technology, which enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as low as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL). Its primary commercial products include the T2Candida Panel and the T2Bacteria Panel. Its T2Candida Panel is a direct-from-blood test that identifies the lethal form of common bloodstream infections that cause sepsis and candidemia. Its T2Bacteria Panel is a direct-from-blood test that detects certain bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis. Its primary commercial products also include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.