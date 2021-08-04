Log in
    TTOO   US89853L1044

T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

(TTOO)
T2 Biosystems to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

08/04/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Management is scheduled to present Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 3:00pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Resistance™ Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 95,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,06 $
Average target price 2,56 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Sperzel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Sprague Chief Financial Officer
Sandy J. Estrada Vice President-Medical Affairs
Aparna Ahuja Chief Medical Officer
Roger Smith Vice President-Science, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC.-14.52%159
DANAHER CORPORATION36.10%215 833
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC14.58%209 751
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.22.19%118 701
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.73%76 920
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG35.59%75 759