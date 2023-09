T2 Metals Corp. is a Canada-based copper and precious metal company. The Company is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida Project in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona. The Sherridon Project lies within the Flin Flon/Snow Lake mining camp. Sherridon Project lies about 65 kilometers (km) northeast of the mining/metallurgical complex in Flin Flon, MB, linked by an all-weather 78 km road. The Lida Project lies in south-central Esmeralda County within the gold and copper endowed Walker Lane Mineral Belt. The Lida Project comprises staked mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Lida Project is owned through 58 granted BLM lode mining claims covering a total of about 2.75 square kilometers. The Cora project lies about 75 km north of north-east (NNE) of Tucson, within the heart of the southern Arizona copper belt. The Cora project is owned by the Company, secured by about 46 granted BLM lode mining claims covering a total of 3.84 square kilometers.

Sector Diversified Mining