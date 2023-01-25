T42 IoT Tracking Solutions hails US expansion on cargo-tracking order

(Alliance News) - t42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC on Wednesday assured investors of a promising start to the year, after securing its first order of Tetis units from a US-based client.

t42 is a London-based provider of real-time tracking, analysis, monitoring, and security internet of things solutions for the global container and freight market.

The company said it has received its first order of 1,000 Tetis units with a client based in the US. It will also provide its tracking and monitoring software services and connectivity solutions as part of the order. t42 did not disclose financial details of the order.

The agreement provides for monthly payments over a 36-month period, in order to cover both device and data costs.

Tetis is a container tracking and monitoring solution for cargo. Installed on a container's door hinge, cellular engine and GPS are used to monitor its location, as well as deviations from the planned route.

Accelerometer, temperature and light detectors provide an alert with any event of the cargo's loss, theft or damage.

"The promising start to 2023 continues through this order and demonstrates trust in our products and services. As part of the partnership, we look forward to working with this client in order to provide better visibility and control for supply chains globally and hope to receive further orders under the agreement in the coming months," said Chief Executive Officer Avi Hartmann.

t42 shares were trading 2.3% higher at 5.53 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.