  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  T42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC
  News
  Summary
    STAR   JE00BKVDPL34

T42 IOT TRACKING SOLUTIONS PLC

(STAR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:28:47 2023-01-25 am EST
5.525 GBX   +2.31%
05:52aUK's T42 Wins Order for Tetis Units from US Customer
MT
04:10aStocks firm; Ascential jumps 25% on restructuring
AN
01/16TRADING UPDATES: t42 IoT Tracking Solutions and Zenova win contracts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T42 IoT Tracking Solutions hails US expansion on cargo-tracking order

01/25/2023 | 06:32am EST
(Alliance News) - t42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC on Wednesday assured investors of a promising start to the year, after securing its first order of Tetis units from a US-based client.

t42 is a London-based provider of real-time tracking, analysis, monitoring, and security internet of things solutions for the global container and freight market.

The company said it has received its first order of 1,000 Tetis units with a client based in the US. It will also provide its tracking and monitoring software services and connectivity solutions as part of the order. t42 did not disclose financial details of the order.

The agreement provides for monthly payments over a 36-month period, in order to cover both device and data costs.

Tetis is a container tracking and monitoring solution for cargo. Installed on a container's door hinge, cellular engine and GPS are used to monitor its location, as well as deviations from the planned route.

Accelerometer, temperature and light detectors provide an alert with any event of the cargo's loss, theft or damage.

"The promising start to 2023 continues through this order and demonstrates trust in our products and services. As part of the partnership, we look forward to working with this client in order to provide better visibility and control for supply chains globally and hope to receive further orders under the agreement in the coming months," said Chief Executive Officer Avi Hartmann.

t42 shares were trading 2.3% higher at 5.53 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,21 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,96 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,80 M 3,80 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart T42 IOT TRACKING SOLUTIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
t42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T42 IOT TRACKING SOLUTIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Avraham Hartmann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Igor Vatenmacher Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Samuel Rosenberg Non-Executive Chairman
Uri Hartmann Chief Operating Officer
Vadim Leitman Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
T42 IOT TRACKING SOLUTIONS PLC-16.92%4
ACCENTURE PLC3.01%173 097
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.5.51%154 214
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.43%127 925
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.88%99 206
INFOSYS LIMITED2.90%78 653