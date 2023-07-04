t42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC - Jersey-based real-time tracking, security, and monitoring solutions provider - Receives GBP240,000 order of Tetis units from an unnamed international company which provides supply chain visibility and cargo monitoring as a complete service. Expects delivery to be during the third quarter of 2023. t42 says it has established a successful business collaboration with the client over the past few years, culminating in this initial order.

t42 Chief Executive Officer Avi Hartmann says: "This order follows in the footsteps of an increase in orders generally in the past couple of months and reinforces our commitment to making significant contributions to the global shipping container markets. We are confident that the selection of our solution by numerous prominent global players in the shipping container industry is a validation of its fit as a vital component of their growth strategies."

Current stock price: 6.00 pence, up 14%

12-month change: down 41%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.