t42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC is engaged in providing real-time tracking, analysis, monitoring, and security Internet of things (IoT) solutions for the global container and freight market. It provides hardware and software solutions, shipping container tracking, transportation fleet management, smart padlock security, and central command systems. Its products include Tetis, Tetis R, Tetis R Hybrid, Lokies, WatchLock Cube, Kylos, Kylos Forever, Kylos Air, Control Center and more. Its tamper-proof, ragged, multi-sensor container lock and encrypted global data transmitter, which provides intelligent detection of course deviation, temperature deviation, humidity deviation, tampering attempts, vessel, accident, container damage and actual breach. Its devices are used by ports, cargo owners, shipping companies, freight forwarders, insurance companies, customs authorities, homeland security, and police for end-to-end global container tracking and digital transformation of shipments.