t42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC - provides tracking, security, and monitoring solutions for the global supply chain, logistics, container, and freight market - Confirms that it "remains in advanced negotiations" to extend repayment date of its 2021 unsecured convertible loan notes with the noteholders. Says CLN noteholders have expressed willingness to extend the deadline, depending on final terms.
Current stock price: 3.06 pence, down 13% on Wednesday afternoon
12-month change: down 55%
By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.