T4F Entretenimento S A : Notice to Shareholders - Announces the date for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

01/17/2022 | 08:25am EST
Notice to Shareholders

São Paulo, January 14th, 2022 - T4F Entretenimento S.A. ("T4F" or "Time for Fun" or "Company") (B3: SHOW3), South America's largest live entertainment company, in compliance with article 27-L, paragraph 2, of CMV Normative Instruction n. 481/2009, informs shareholders that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for April 29th, 2022, as disclosed in its corporate events calendar at the disposal of T4F shareholders, at the Company's headquarters, at websites of the Company (www.t4f.com.br/ri), the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).

The Company also informs that the guidelines and documents necessary for the exercise of voting rights related to the 2022 AGM will be made available in due course.

The Investor Relations Department is available for eventual clarifications through the contacts ri@t4f.com.br or +55 (11) 3576-1370.

To access the document, click here.

Fernando Alterio

Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

T4F Entretenimento S.A.
Investor Relations
Phone: (55 11) 3576-1370
E-mail: ri@t4f.com.br
Website: http://ir.t4f.com.br/

About T4F Entretenimento S.A. ("Time for Fun"): Time for Fun (B3: SHOW3) is the leading live entertainment company in South America. It promotes live music shows by top local and international performers, performing arts and family entertainment shows, theatrical plays and cultural exhibitions, operating with a verticalized and integrated business model.

Disclaimer

T4F Entretenimento SA published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 13:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
