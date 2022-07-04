Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2027   TW0002027000

TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.

(2027)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ta Chen Stainless Pipe : Announcement the company buyin the ordinary shares of Brighton-Best and accumulated of NT$300 million within one year.

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 15:28:45
Subject 
 Announcement the company buyin the
ordinary shares of Brighton-Best and accumulated of
NT$300 million within one year.
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:
Brighton-Best International (Taiwan), Inc.(code:8415)
2.Trading date:2022/06/23~2022/07/04
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount: 9,564,000 shares
Unit price: NTD$35.05
Total monetary amount of the transaction: NT$335,209,176
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):NA
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:
parent company and subsidiaries
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative amount held: 432,575,040 shares
Monetary amount: NT$8,234,128,097
Shareholding percentage: 41.94%
Status of any restriction of rights: 117,000,000 shares
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present: 80.05% ; 101.43% ; 9,369,930,000
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Increasing shareholding of Brighton-Best.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:NA
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TA CHEN Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
03:33aTA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Announcement the company buyin the ordinary shares of Brighton-Be..
PU
06/22TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Announcement the company buyin the ordinary shares of Brighton-Be..
PU
06/21TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Announce the resolution of the Company's BOD on the acquisition o..
PU
06/21Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd. Announces Expansion of US Aluminum Plant Production Ca..
CI
06/20TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 regular shareholders ..
PU
06/16TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Announcement the company buyin the ordinary shares of Brighton-Be..
PU
05/12Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/10Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd. Announces Appointment of Dennis Chang as Chief Informa..
CI
04/15TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Corrected information on derivatives trading in March 2022
PU
04/08TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Representing the subsidiary TCI to announce Applicable to reachin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 4 252 M 4 252 M
Net income 2022 15 952 M 535 M 535 M
Net Debt 2022 18 849 M 632 M 632 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,97x
Yield 2022 7,64%
Capitalization 58 551 M 1 964 M 1 964 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,10 TWD
Average target price 62,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 88,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jung Kun Hsieh General Manager & Director
Chien Chung Weng Head-Finance & Accounting
Li Yun Hsieh Chairman
Chun An Hsu Independent Director
Ming Chang Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.-28.43%1 964
NUCOR-7.46%28 107
ARCELORMITTAL-23.17%18 993
TATA STEEL LIMITED-21.43%13 538
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-15.30%13 491
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.12%12 937