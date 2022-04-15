Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2027   TW0002027000

TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.

(2027)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
54.00 TWD   +1.89%
05:00aTA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Corrected information on derivatives trading in March 2022
PU
04/08TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Representing the subsidiary TCI to announce Applicable to reaching the ceiling on losses for individual contracts of derivative transactions.
PU
03/31Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ta Chen Stainless Pipe : Corrected information on derivatives trading in March 2022

04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 16:49:30
Subject 
 Corrected information on derivatives trading in
March 2022
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:None
5.Cause of occurrence:Corrected information on derivatives trading in
March 2022
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Non-holding for transaction-inconsistent with hedge accounting
Type of contract: Forward contract
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1)Total contract amount written off: 0 thousand
(2)The amount of unrealized gain(loss) recognized in the current year of the
unwritten contract:0 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1)Total contract amount written off: 139,300 thousand
(2)The amount of unrealized gain(loss) recognized in the current year of the
unwritten contract:-3,088 thousand
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the public information
observatory after correction.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TA CHEN Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
05:00aTA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Corrected information on derivatives trading in March 2022
PU
04/08TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Representing the subsidiary TCI to announce Applicable to reachin..
PU
03/31Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/15TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : The Company announces the board resolutions on approving the 2021..
PU
03/08TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Representing the subsidiary Empire Resources, Inc. to announce Ap..
PU
03/08TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Representing the subsidiary TCI to announce Applicable to reachin..
PU
02/10TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Representing the subsidiary TCI to announce Applicable to reachin..
PU
2021TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Announcement for the company acquires shares of TY Steel Company ..
PU
2021TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Subsidiary Ta Chen International, Inc. according to Regulations G..
PU
2021TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE : Subsidiary Ta Chen (Hong Kong) Limited according to Regulations G..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 117 B 4 036 M 4 036 M
Net income 2022 12 583 M 432 M 432 M
Net Debt 2022 19 925 M 685 M 685 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 6,46%
Capitalization 95 521 M 3 283 M 3 283 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 54,00 TWD
Average target price 60,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jung Kun Hsieh General Manager & Director
Chien Chung Weng Head-Finance & Accounting
Li Yun Hsieh Chairman
Chun An Hsu Independent Director
Ming Chang Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.16.76%3 283
NUCOR44.83%43 873
ARCELORMITTAL S.A.8.39%29 255
TATA STEEL LIMITED18.69%21 158
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.19%17 619
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.41.66%16 792