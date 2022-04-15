Ta Chen Stainless Pipe : Corrected information on derivatives trading in March 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.Company name:Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:None 5.Cause of occurrence:Corrected information on derivatives trading in March 2022 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: Non-holding for transaction-inconsistent with hedge accounting Type of contract: Forward contract 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: (1)Total contract amount written off: 0 thousand (2)The amount of unrealized gain(loss) recognized in the current year of the unwritten contract:0 thousand 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: (1)Total contract amount written off: 139,300 thousand (2)The amount of unrealized gain(loss) recognized in the current year of the unwritten contract:-3,088 thousand 9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the public information observatory after correction. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None