Ta Chen Stainless Pipe : Corrected information on derivatives trading in March 2022
04/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
16:49:30
Subject
Corrected information on derivatives trading in
March 2022
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:None
5.Cause of occurrence:Corrected information on derivatives trading in
March 2022
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Non-holding for transaction-inconsistent with hedge accounting
Type of contract: Forward contract
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1)Total contract amount written off: 0 thousand
(2)The amount of unrealized gain(loss) recognized in the current year of the
unwritten contract:0 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1)Total contract amount written off: 139,300 thousand
(2)The amount of unrealized gain(loss) recognized in the current year of the
unwritten contract:-3,088 thousand
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the public information
observatory after correction.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
TA CHEN Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:59:08 UTC.