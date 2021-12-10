Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2027   TW0002027000

TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.

(2027)
Ta Chen Stainless Pipe : Representing the subsidiary TCI Texarkana, Inc. to announce Applicable to reaching the ceiling on losses for individual contracts of derivative transactions.

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/10 Time of announcement 16:14:27
Subject 
 Representing the subsidiary TCI Texarkana, Inc.
to announce Applicable to reaching the ceiling on losses
for individual contracts of derivative transactions.
Date of events 2021/12/10 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Swap contract for Aluminum
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/10
3.Contract price:
The contract amount which reached the ceiling on losses set forth in the
procedures for individual contract of derivative transactions is
US$1,148 thousand (NT$31,918 thousand)
4.Monetary amount of margin or royalties paid:None.
5.Ceiling on losses for aggregate or individual contracts set forth in the
Procedures:20% of contract amount.
6.Reason for derivative transaction:Hedge Purpose.
7.Item(s) being hedged:Aluminum
8.Monetary amount of the hedged item(s):NT$8.2 billion
9.Profit (loss) of the hedged item(s):
The company has same position for Aluminum Inventory, it will also reflect
the price increase to offset the MTM loss.
10.The losses (including realized and unrealized losses) assessed using fair
value:
The unrealized loss reached the ceiling on losses set forth in the procedure
for individual contracts of derivative transactions is US$266 thousand
(NT$7,382 thousand).
11.Reason for occurrence of the losses and the impact to the Company:
The unrealized loss from the market price of Aluminum increased, but the
company will also reflect the price increase from inventory to offset the
MTM loss.
12.Contract period:None.
13.Restrictive covenants:None.
14.Other important terms and conditions:None.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The inventory of TKA as of November 30, 2021 is around 86,000MT. The company
already hedged 40,000MT.

Disclaimer

TA CHEN Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 98 224 M 3 545 M 3 545 M
Net income 2021 10 037 M 362 M 362 M
Net Debt 2021 21 022 M 759 M 759 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,42x
Yield 2021 6,91%
Capitalization 91 082 M 3 285 M 3 287 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,1%
Managers and Directors
Jung Kun Hsieh General Manager & Director
Chien Chung Weng Head-Finance & Accounting
Li Yun Hsieh Chairman
Chun An Hsu Independent Director
Ming Chang Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.52.08%3 285
NUCOR CORPORATION112.24%32 264
ARCELORMITTAL36.81%27 558
TATA STEEL LIMITED82.32%19 014
POSCO6.62%18 948
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION41.27%14 973