Ta Chen Stainless Pipe : Representing the subsidiary TCI Texarkana, Inc. to announce Applicable to reaching the ceiling on losses for individual contracts of derivative transactions.

Statement

1.Type of contract:Swap contract for Aluminum 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/10 3.Contract price: The contract amount which reached the ceiling on losses set forth in the procedures for individual contract of derivative transactions is US$1,148 thousand (NT$31,918 thousand) 4.Monetary amount of margin or royalties paid:None. 5.Ceiling on losses for aggregate or individual contracts set forth in the Procedures:20% of contract amount. 6.Reason for derivative transaction:Hedge Purpose. 7.Item(s) being hedged:Aluminum 8.Monetary amount of the hedged item(s):NT$8.2 billion 9.Profit (loss) of the hedged item(s): The company has same position for Aluminum Inventory, it will also reflect the price increase to offset the MTM loss. 10.The losses (including realized and unrealized losses) assessed using fair value: The unrealized loss reached the ceiling on losses set forth in the procedure for individual contracts of derivative transactions is US$266 thousand (NT$7,382 thousand). 11.Reason for occurrence of the losses and the impact to the Company: The unrealized loss from the market price of Aluminum increased, but the company will also reflect the price increase from inventory to offset the MTM loss. 12.Contract period:None. 13.Restrictive covenants:None. 14.Other important terms and conditions:None. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: The inventory of TKA as of November 30, 2021 is around 86,000MT. The company already hedged 40,000MT.