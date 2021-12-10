Ta Chen Stainless Pipe : Representing the subsidiary TCI Texarkana, Inc. to announce Applicable to reaching the ceiling on losses for individual contracts of derivative transactions.
12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
Provided by: TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/10
Time of announcement
16:14:27
Subject
Representing the subsidiary TCI Texarkana, Inc.
to announce Applicable to reaching the ceiling on losses
for individual contracts of derivative transactions.
Date of events
2021/12/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Swap contract for Aluminum
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/10
3.Contract price:
The contract amount which reached the ceiling on losses set forth in the
procedures for individual contract of derivative transactions is
US$1,148 thousand (NT$31,918 thousand)
4.Monetary amount of margin or royalties paid:None.
5.Ceiling on losses for aggregate or individual contracts set forth in the
Procedures:20% of contract amount.
6.Reason for derivative transaction:Hedge Purpose.
7.Item(s) being hedged:Aluminum
8.Monetary amount of the hedged item(s):NT$8.2 billion
9.Profit (loss) of the hedged item(s):
The company has same position for Aluminum Inventory, it will also reflect
the price increase to offset the MTM loss.
10.The losses (including realized and unrealized losses) assessed using fair
value:
The unrealized loss reached the ceiling on losses set forth in the procedure
for individual contracts of derivative transactions is US$266 thousand
(NT$7,382 thousand).
11.Reason for occurrence of the losses and the impact to the Company:
The unrealized loss from the market price of Aluminum increased, but the
company will also reflect the price increase from inventory to offset the
MTM loss.
12.Contract period:None.
13.Restrictive covenants:None.
14.Other important terms and conditions:None.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The inventory of TKA as of November 30, 2021 is around 86,000MT. The company
already hedged 40,000MT.
