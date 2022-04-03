Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announcement of subsidiary,Heng Ya Electric (Kunshan) Ltd.temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.
04/03/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Provided by: TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
Date of announcement
2022/04/03
Time of announcement
21:00:15
Subject
Announcement of subsidiary,Heng Ya Electric (Kunshan)
Ltd.temporarily suspended operation to meet with
the local government's policies.
Date of events
2022/04/03
To which item it meets
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/03
2.Company name:Heng Ya Electric (Kunshan) Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Cooperate with the local government in the prevention and control
of the COVID-19, starting from 4/2 temporarily closed until 4/6.
6.Countermeasures:
The company cooperates with local government regulations to take
contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There's no significant impact to the Company's operations for the moment.
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 13:13:05 UTC.