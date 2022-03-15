Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, work was temporarily suspended in accordance.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15 2.Company name:DONGGUAN HUI CHANG PLASTIC Co.,LTD and DONGGUAN HUI JI PLASTIC Co.,LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:43.11% / 43.11% 5.Cause of occurrence: In conjunction with the local government's COVID-19 prevention efforts, a closure will be in place from March 14, the company has been suspended from 2022/03/15 12:00 to 2022/03/21 24:00. 6.Countermeasures: The Company cooperates with the local government to take measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: There's no significant impact to the Company's operations for the moment.