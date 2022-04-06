Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1609   TW0001609006

TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE

(1609)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,extending temporarily suspended operation in accordance.

04/06/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/06 Time of announcement 17:10:30
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,extending
temporarily suspended operation in accordance.
Date of events 2022/04/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:Heng Ya Electric (Kunshan) Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Extending suspended operation until the local government's notice.
6.Countermeasures:
The company cooperates with local government regulations to take
contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There's no significant impact to the Company's operations for the moment.

Disclaimer

Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 18 301 M 638 M 638 M
Net income 2020 850 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net Debt 2020 9 934 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 17 650 M 615 M 615 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
Duration : Period :
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
San Yi Shen President, General Manager & Director
Chung Ming Hung Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shang Hung Shen Chairman
Li-Chiu Chang Independent Director
Chun Hsien Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE16.23%615
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-5.19%8 921
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-0.92%5 479
NEXANS-0.82%4 060
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-27.46%3 159
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-30.15%2 511