Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,extending temporarily suspended operation in accordance.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06 2.Company name:Heng Ya Electric (Kunshan) Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Extending suspended operation until the local government's notice. 6.Countermeasures: The company cooperates with local government regulations to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: There's no significant impact to the Company's operations for the moment.