Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,extending temporarily suspended operation in accordance.
04/06/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Provided by: TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
Date of announcement
2022/04/06
Time of announcement
17:10:30
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,extending
temporarily suspended operation in accordance.
Date of events
2022/04/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:Heng Ya Electric (Kunshan) Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Extending suspended operation until the local government's notice.
6.Countermeasures:
The company cooperates with local government regulations to take
contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There's no significant impact to the Company's operations for the moment.
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:21:05 UTC.