Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announcement that the Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue new shares through capital increase from earnings.
04/25/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/25
Time of announcement
16:28:21
Subject
Announcement that the Company's Board of Directors
resolved to issue new shares through capital increase from
earnings.
Date of events
2022/04/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/25
2.Source of capital increase funds:Distributable earnings of 2021.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
NO.
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
Total monetary value of the issuance:NT$ 387,537,240
Number of shares issued: 38,753,724
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:NA
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:NA
7.Par value per share:NT$ 10
8.Issue price:NA
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:NA
10.Number of shares publicly sold:NA
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:NA
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:
If the new shares distributed to shareholders from this capital
increase are less than one full share,shareholders may consolidate
them by handling respective procedures at the Company's stock transfer
agent,Stock Affairs Department.For those shares which cannot
be consolidated within the specified period or still remain insufficient,
cash will be distributed instead (rounded to the dollar), and the Chairman
shall be authorized to designate specific persons for purchase of these by
cash at par value.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares are
the same as those of the original shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
In response to future development needs
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:38:07 UTC.