Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announcement that the Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue new shares through capital increase from earnings.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/25 2.Source of capital increase funds:Distributable earnings of 2021. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): NO. 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): Total monetary value of the issuance:NT$ 387,537,240 Number of shares issued: 38,753,724 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:NA 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:NA 7.Par value per share:NT$ 10 8.Issue price:NA 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:NA 10.Number of shares publicly sold:NA 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:NA 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: If the new shares distributed to shareholders from this capital increase are less than one full share,shareholders may consolidate them by handling respective procedures at the Company's stock transfer agent,Stock Affairs Department.For those shares which cannot be consolidated within the specified period or still remain insufficient, cash will be distributed instead (rounded to the dollar), and the Chairman shall be authorized to designate specific persons for purchase of these by cash at par value. 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares are the same as those of the original shares. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: In response to future development needs 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA