Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the 2021-year employee remuneration and the distribution of directors' remuneration

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.Company name:TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with the Order sequenced Financial-Supervisory-Security-Audit No.1050001900 announced at January 30,2016 by Securities and Futures Bureau, Financial Supervisory Commission. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Employee remuneration : NT15,945,972 (2)Director remuneration : NT47,837,915 (3)The amounts recorded in the Company's 2021 financial statements are not different.