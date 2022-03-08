Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1609   TW0001609006

TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE

(1609)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the 2021-year employee remuneration and the distribution of directors' remuneration

03/08/2022 | 05:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 17:50:23
Subject 
 Announces that the Board of Directors of the
Company has approved the 2021-year employee remuneration
and the distribution of directors' remuneration
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Company name:TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with the Order sequenced
Financial-Supervisory-Security-Audit No.1050001900 announced
at January 30,2016 by Securities and Futures Bureau, Financial
Supervisory Commission.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Employee remuneration : NT15,945,972
(2)Director remuneration : NT47,837,915
(3)The amounts recorded in the Company's 2021 financial statements
   are not different.

Disclaimer

Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
05:01aTA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has app..
PU
05:01aTA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : TAYA Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
PU
01:41aTA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : TAYA announces the board of directors approved the consolida..
PU
03/04TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, TA YA (CHINA) HOLDING ..
PU
01/27TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Corrected information on derivatives trading in December 202..
PU
2021TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement of the board's approval for donation to a relat..
PU
2021TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement of money for subscription of TAYA's 4rddomestic..
PU
2021TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement of TAYA's receipt for full payment of Subscript..
PU
2021TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : To correct the related party transaction for unaudited amoun..
PU
2021Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 301 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2020 850 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2020 9 934 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 14 424 M 510 M 510 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
Duration : Period :
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
San Yi Shen President, General Manager & Director
Chung Ming Hung Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shang Hung Shen Chairman
Li-Chiu Chang Independent Director
Chun Hsien Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE-5.01%510
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.89%9 197
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-12.44%8 293
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.6.24%5 914
NEXANS-14.09%3 495
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-17.18%2 921