Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the 2021-year employee remuneration and the distribution of directors' remuneration
03/08/2022 | 05:01am EST
Provided by: TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
17:50:23
Subject
Announces that the Board of Directors of the
Company has approved the 2021-year employee remuneration
and the distribution of directors' remuneration
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Company name:TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with the Order sequenced
Financial-Supervisory-Security-Audit No.1050001900 announced
at January 30,2016 by Securities and Futures Bureau, Financial
Supervisory Commission.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Employee remuneration : NT15,945,972
(2)Director remuneration : NT47,837,915
(3)The amounts recorded in the Company's 2021 financial statements
are not different.
