Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : Change the location of 2021 meeting of shareholders and increase matters for discussion

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/25 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/10 3.Shareholders meeting location: No.27,Zhengyi St.,Guanmiao Dist.,Tainan City,Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: 1)Approved the 2021 Business Report. 2)Audit Committee's review report. 3)Endorsement/guarantee situation. 4)Report 2021 employees' profit sharing bonus and directors' compensation. 5)The status of the issuance of unsecured ordinary corporate bonds. 6)The status of profit distribution of cash dividend 7)Discussion of amendments to the "Company's Corporate Governance Best Practice Principles". 8)Discussion of amendments to the "Company's Procedures for Ethical Management and Guidelines for Conduct". 9)Discussion of amendments to the "Corporate Social Responsibility". 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 1)2021 annual final accounting ledgers and statements. 2)2021 Earnings Distribution. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: 1)2021 new issue by capitalization of earnings. 2)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Articles of Association of the Company" 3)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "General shareholders' meeting rules of procedure" 4)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/12 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/10 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: In accordance with the provisions of Article 172-1 of the Company Act the proposal in written submitted by shareholders will be accepted from 2022/04/01 to 2022/04/11 .