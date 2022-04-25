Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : TAYA Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions for the 2021 Earnings Distribution
04/25/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/25
Time of announcement
16:27:40
Subject
TAYA Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
for the 2021 Earnings Distribution
Date of events
2022/04/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/04/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT0.35
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):
NT226,063,391
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT0.60
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):38,753,724
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO
11.Per value of common stock:NT10
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:38:06 UTC.