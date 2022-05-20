Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1609   TW0001609006

TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE

(1609)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
25.55 TWD   -0.20%
01:25aTA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : will attend the Investor Conference held by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation.
PU
05/13Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/25TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement that the Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue new shares through capital increase from earnings.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : will attend the Investor Conference held by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation.

05/20/2022 | 01:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 13:16:05
Subject 
 TA YA will attend the Investor Conference
held by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation.
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:10 pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
The URL is https://webpro.twse.com.tw/
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company's financial results and business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
01:25aTA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : will attend the Investor Conference held by Taiwan Stock Exc..
PU
05/13Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/25TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement that the Company's Board of Directors resolved ..
PU
04/25TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : TAYA Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions for the 2021 Ear..
PU
04/25TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Change the location of 2021 meeting of shareholders and incr..
PU
04/25Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
04/11TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Corrected information on derivatives trading in March 2022
PU
04/06TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,extending temporari..
PU
04/03TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE : Announcement of subsidiary,Heng Ya Electric (Kunshan) Ltd.te..
PU
03/30Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 16 310 M 549 M 549 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
Duration : Period :
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
San Yi Shen President, General Manager & Director
Chung Ming Hung Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shang Hung Shen Chairman
Li-Chiu Chang Independent Director
Chun Hsien Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE2.40%549
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-13.77%7 895
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.10.14%5 292
NEXANS-3.79%3 817
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-12.66%2 466
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-38.34%2 098