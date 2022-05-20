Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable : will attend the Investor Conference held by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation.
05/20/2022 | 01:25am EDT
Provided by: TA YA ELECTRIC WIRE & CABLE
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/20
Time of announcement
13:16:05
Subject
TA YA will attend the Investor Conference
held by Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation.
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:02:10 pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
The URL is https://webpro.twse.com.tw/
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company's financial results and business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Ta Ya Electric Wire & Cable Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022