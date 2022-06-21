Ta Yih Industrial : Announce the Board of Directors resolution for Ex-dividend day.
06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TA YIH INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
14:04:03
Subject
Announce the Board of Directors resolution for
Ex-dividend day.
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/21
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):
Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
cash dividend of NT$0.6
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends would be distributed on July 28,2022.
Ta Yih Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.