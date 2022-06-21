Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Ta Yih Industrial Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1521   TW0001521003

TA YIH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1521)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
35.50 TWD   -5.46%
TA YIH INDUSTRIAL : Announce the Board of Directors resolution for Ex-dividend day.
PU
02:04aTA YIH INDUSTRIAL : Important resolutions of 2022 annual shareholders' meeting.
PU
05/16Ta Yih Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ta Yih Industrial : Announce the Board of Directors resolution for Ex-dividend day.

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TA YIH INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 14:04:03
Subject 
 Announce the Board of Directors resolution for
Ex-dividend day.
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/21
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):
Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
cash dividend of NT$0.6
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends would be distributed on July 28,2022.

Disclaimer

Ta Yih Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 992 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2021 82,5 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
Net Debt 2021 391 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 2 706 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart TA YIH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ta Yih Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TA YIH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shi Zhong Feng General Manager
Hung Chi Wang CFO & Senior AGM-Finance Department
Chun I Wu Chairman
Wan Yi Wu Independent Director
Hsiu Feng Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TA YIH INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-11.80%91
DENSO CORPORATION-23.82%40 993
APTIV PLC-47.35%23 528
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-30.13%16 013
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-16.64%15 874
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-9.29%15 778