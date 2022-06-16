Ta Yuan Cogeneration : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend.
06/16/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Provided by: TA-YUAN COGENERATION COMPANY LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
16:56:53
Subject
Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend.
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/16
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$183,382,293
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/22
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/25
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/29
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/29
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/25
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Ta-Yuan Cogeneration Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:12:11 UTC.