  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Ta-Yuan Cogeneration Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8931   TW0008931007

TA-YUAN COGENERATION COMPANY LTD.

(8931)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-14
30.15 TWD    0.00%
05:13aTA YUAN COGENERATION : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend.
PU
05:03aTA YUAN COGENERATION : Announcement of the Company's new Audit committee member.
PU
05:03aTA YUAN COGENERATION : Announcement of the Company's by-election of independent director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ta Yuan Cogeneration : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend.

06/16/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TA-YUAN COGENERATION COMPANY LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 16:56:53
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend.
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/16
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
 "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$183,382,293
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/22
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/25
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/29
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/29
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:NA
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
 start from the date:NA
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:NA
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/08/25
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Ta-Yuan Cogeneration Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 998 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
Net income 2021 170 M 5,73 M 5,73 M
Net Debt 2021 1 585 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 3 686 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart TA-YUAN COGENERATION COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ta-Yuan Cogeneration Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shih Yang Chang General Manager & Director
Chiung Ju Chiu Head-Finance & Accounting
Shiaw Tzong Lee Chairman
Thomas Chen Administration Manager
Bao-Guang Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TA-YUAN COGENERATION COMPANY LTD.-5.19%124
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-10.06%10 896
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-11.43%6 528
ENEVA S.A.-1.41%3 549
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.35.71%1 962
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY UNIPRO-42.96%1 611