    TAAL   CA87319V1040

TAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(TAAL)
  Report
Taal Distributed Information Technologies : Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

01/24/2022 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Ontario - January 24, 2022 - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

"TAAL is extremely pleased to be named in the OTCQX® Best 50. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and the global TAAL team who have effectively managed to work and deliver significant project milestones during this past year,"

comments Richard Baker, TAAL Chief Executive Officer.
For the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit
https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2022_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf
The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT TAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC.


TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications on the BSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users. BitcoinSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics, data storage, daily transaction volume, scaling ability, and average block size.

For more information and to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://www.taal.com/investors/

The CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider, accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION


Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "will", "intends", "expects"
and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information will contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to statements regarding: the number of machines that will be deployed, the dates of such deployment, and the number of BSV blocks that will be won through TAAL's operations in the future. These statements are based on factors and assumptions related to historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, by its very nature it requires making assumptions and involves inherent risks and uncertainties. TAAL cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations. Material risk factors include delays in equipment deliver, expected operation, network conditions in the future and other risks set out in TAAL's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 dated April 30, 2021 under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in TAAL's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information contained herein. Other than as required by law, TAAL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.
For further information contact:

Matt Whitcomb, VP Corporate Development, [email protected] 604-260-6142
Richard Baker, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]
Chris Naprawa, President, [email protected]

Disclaimer

Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 19:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
